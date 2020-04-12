"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/12 In our broadcast hosted by Jane Pauley, Lee Cowan looks at a movement of companies and individuals volunteering to make protective masks and gowns. Also: Martha Teichner sits down with actor Nathan Lane; Ted Koppel hears from three successful leaders about what qualities of leadership are needed in our country during the pandemic crisis; with national parks closed, Conor Knighton explores how to enjoy the Great Outdoors indoors; Rita Braver samples virtual museum tours; we present commentaries by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, and Rabbi Jose Rolando Matalon; and Mo Rocca looks into the history of an endangered ritual: the handshake.