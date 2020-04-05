Some ... of many: Those we've lost to coronavirus

They are our friends, our neighbors; people of renown, and just regular people. "Sunday Morning" takes a moment to remember just a few of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Wallace Roney (1960-2020)

The jazz trumpeter was mentored by Miles Davis, and joined Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. He had played on more than 250 recordings, performing with such artists as Chick Corea, Dizzy Gillespie and Herbie Hancock, and won a Grammy for participating in the 1994 album "A Tribute to Miles."

Adam Schlesinger (1967-2020)

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter was known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne, who blended sunny harmonies, pop, rock, and punk with tongue-in-cheek humor. Their hits included "Radiation Vibe," "Stacy's Mom," and "Bright Future in Sales." He also wrote songs for the TV series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (such as "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal"). Schlesinger was nominated for an Academy Award for the title song of "That Thing You Do." He won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for co-writing the songs on "A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!" (performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello).

Lorena Borjas (1960-2020)

The activist for transgender rights helped people struggling with substance abuse, health problems, or sex work. She helped found a Queens, N.Y., non-profit to help the LGBTQ community facing court appearances and jail time.

Joe Diffie (1958-2020)

The country musician had five #1 country hits, including "Home," "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "Third Rock From the Sun," "Pickup Man," and "Bigger Than The Beatles," and recorded 13 studio albums, including two that went platinum: "Honky Tonk Attitude" (which featured the single "Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)") and "Third Rock From the Sun." Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, Diffie shared a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart and others for the song 1998 "Same Old Train."

Julie Bennett (1932-2020)

A character actress and voice artist, Bennett's work stretched from appearing on stage, films, radio and TV ("Burns and Allen," "Dragnet"), to performing in cartoons ("The Yogi Bear Show," "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," "Spider-Man").

Dr. James T. Goodrich (1946-2020)

The pediatric neurosurgeon once led a team of 40 doctors at New York City's Montefiore Medical Center in a successful operation to separate 13-month-old twins born conjoined at the head.

Bucky Pizzarelli (1936-2020)

During a career that spanned eight decades, the jazz guitarist performed for presidents and played alongside such artists as Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman, Tony Bennett and Rosemary Clooney. He also recorded frequently with his son, singer and guitarist John Pizzarelli.

Hilda Churchill (1911-2020)

Born in the northwest English city of Crewe, Churchill survived the 1918 influenza epidemic that killed her father and baby sister. The great-great-grandmother of three became England's oldest victim of the coronavirus.

Andrew Jack (1944-2020)

A dialogue coach on scores of films, including "Eastern Promises," "Sherlock Holmes" (for which he also supplied the voice of Moriarty), "Robin Hood," and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, Jack also worked in front of the camera, appearing as Resistance figure Caluan Ematt in two "Star Wars" movies: "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" (pictured).

Andrew Jack in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm/Disney

Alan Merrill (1951-2020)

The singer-songwriter's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" (co-written with Jake Hooker) for his band The Arrows became a defining rock anthem when it was covered by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1982.

Ellis Marsalis (1934-2020)

The New Orleans jazz pianist was patriarch to a family of talented musicians, which includes his sons Wynton, Jason, Delfeayo and Branford Marsalis.

In 2004 Ellis spoke with "Sunday Morning" about the musical traditions and love for jazz that he passed down: