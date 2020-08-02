Jim Gaffigan on living in a time warp

It's already August. But is it, really?
I mean, the calendar may indicate that it's August. The weather outside might feel like August. The corn I planted would make you think it's August. But is it really August?
Wait – I planted corn?!?
It can't be August. There wasn't a July or a June, or a May. There was definitely an April! I remember April, it felt like a cruel extension of March.
What if we are still in March?
It could still be March. I'm still doing the same things I was doing in March. I'm still only hanging around these people I call my "family" like I did in March. I'm still dressing like I'm struggling with a hangover like I did in March.
I still don't understand how those Zoom meetings work.
I still watch the news frustrated and flabbergasted, like I was in March. I still don't understand that term "New Normal." Like I didn't understand it in March! How can something be new and normal? How can something be normal and new?
I gotta check my corn.
That's why I know it's not March, because I'm growing corn ... and why am I growing corn?
Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: Emanuele Secci. Illustrations: Mitch Butler.