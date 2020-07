A summer song: Jimmy Buffett The "Margaritaville" singer who's provided a summer soundtrack for decades, and who has a new album out ("Life on the Flip Side"), has canceled his annual summer tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the dour news and shuttered concert scene, Jimmy Buffett is one to turn lemons into lemonade, by performing online concerts for first responders. Correspondent Tracy Smith catches up with the singer about making music that meets the challenge of the times.