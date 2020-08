"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "I Want You," from "Girl From The North Country" "Girl From The North Country," a musical featuring the music of Bob Dylan, was the last show to open on Broadway prior to the shutdown in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. To express the show's message of hope, cast members Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan came together virtually for this performance of the song "I Want You," recorded exclusively for "CBS Sunday Morning" viewers.