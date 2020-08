A lobsterman's friend Pulling lobster traps way out in the middle of the Gulf of Maine can be a lonely job. But for 15 years, Captain John Makowsky had company – a gull he named Red Eye, who showed up one day in 2005 and basically never left. Steve Hartman reports how, when Red Eye suffered a leg injury a few months ago, Makowsky got the bird help at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine.