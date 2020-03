"Abblasen," the theme of "Sunday Morning" There's no mistaking our "Sunday Morning" theme music, no matter how many different ways it's been played over the years. Nancy Giles tells the story of how 18th century German composer Gottfried Reiche's "Abblasen" became our signature opening tune, and talks with musician Wynton Marsalis, whose recording has been trumpeting the start of our show every week for almost 15 years. (Originally broadcast on January 27, 2019.)