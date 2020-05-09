Recipes: A Mother's Day brunch from Bobby Flay

Watch chef Bobby Flay demonstrate how to poach an egg as he prepares Eggs Benedict in the video above.

Eggs Benedict

Serves 1

For the Hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

1 stick of butter, clarified

2 teaspoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the clarified butter: Melt the butter slowly in a medium saucepan over low heat. Let it sit for a bit to separate. Skim off the foam that rises to the top, and gently pour into a bowl, leaving behind the milk solids, which have settled to the bottom of the pan.

To make the hollandaise: Put the egg yolks in a medium stainless-steel bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Slowly add in the clarified butter, a few tablespoons at a time, whisking until thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in hot sauce, Worcestershire, lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the hollandaise to a small bowl, and place plastic wrap directly on the surface so that it doesn't form a skin. Set aside. It will keep at room temperature while you make the eggs.

Poaching eggs. CBS News

Eggs Benedict:

3 cups water

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 eggs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 English muffin, sliced in half and toasted

2 slices Canadian bacon

Hollandaise (recipe above)

For the poached eggs:

Heat the water and vinegar until simmering in a large high-sided skillet. Break each egg into a cup and gently add to the water. Cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, about 4 minutes. Remove the eggs from the pan with a slotted spoon to drain the liquid and place on a plate. Season the top with salt and pepper. Set aside. In a small skillet over medium heat, cook the Canadian bacon until seared and warmed through, about 2 to 3 minutes. Top the toasted English muffin halves with a slice of bacon. Top with an egg and pour about 1/4 cup of the hollandaise sauce over each egg.

Chef Bobby Flay serves up Eggs Benedict with a Classic Mimosa. CBS News

Classic Mimosa

Serves 4

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 bottle very cold Champagne

Steps:

Place four Champagne flutes in the freezer at least 15 minutes before serving drinks. Remove flutes from the freezer and divide the orange juice among the four glasses. Fill the glasses to the top with some of the Champagne.



