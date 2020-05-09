Recipes: A Mother's Day brunch from Bobby Flay

Watch chef Bobby Flay demonstrate how to poach an egg as he prepares Eggs Benedict in the video above.
Eggs Benedict
Serves 1
For the Hollandaise:
4 egg yolks
1 stick of butter, clarified
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the clarified butter: Melt the butter slowly in a medium saucepan over low heat. Let it sit for a bit to separate. Skim off the foam that rises to the top, and gently pour into a bowl, leaving behind the milk solids, which have settled to the bottom of the pan.
To make the hollandaise: Put the egg yolks in a medium stainless-steel bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Slowly add in the clarified butter, a few tablespoons at a time, whisking until thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in hot sauce, Worcestershire, lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the hollandaise to a small bowl, and place plastic wrap directly on the surface so that it doesn't form a skin. Set aside. It will keep at room temperature while you make the eggs.
Eggs Benedict:
3 cups water
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 eggs
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 English muffin, sliced in half and toasted
2 slices Canadian bacon
Hollandaise (recipe above)
For the poached eggs:
- Heat the water and vinegar until simmering in a large high-sided skillet. Break each egg into a cup and gently add to the water. Cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, about 4 minutes. Remove the eggs from the pan with a slotted spoon to drain the liquid and place on a plate. Season the top with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- In a small skillet over medium heat, cook the Canadian bacon until seared and warmed through, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Top the toasted English muffin halves with a slice of bacon. Top with an egg and pour about 1/4 cup of the hollandaise sauce over each egg.
Classic Mimosa
Serves 4
1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 bottle very cold Champagne
Steps:
- Place four Champagne flutes in the freezer at least 15 minutes before serving drinks.
- Remove flutes from the freezer and divide the orange juice among the four glasses. Fill the glasses to the top with some of the Champagne.
For more info:
- bobbyflay.com
- "Brunch at Bobby's: 140 Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend: A Cookbook" by Bobby Flay with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson (Clarkson Potter), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon
