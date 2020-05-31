Pandemic: Life on L.A.'s Skid Row

Born in rural Washington State, Michael Christopher Brown learned about photography from his father, and studied photojournalism at Western Washington University. He later earned a master of arts in documentary photography from the School of Visual Communication at Ohio University.
Brown has covered stories both international and domestic, traveling to China, Afghanistan, Congo, Libya, Israel and Cuba, and documenting the effects of Hurricanes Frances and Ivan. His work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Time, Vogue, The New Republic, Newsweek, The Atlantic, PBS' "NewsHour," and National Geographic, among others.