Pandemic: Life on L.A.'s Skid Row

    • Los Angeles

      A man outside the Midnight Mission on Skid Row in Los Angeles. 

      During this time of COVID-19, photographer Michael Christopher Brown from National Geographic has captured haunting black-and-white images of some of the most vulnerable citizens of L.A.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      A scene from East 6th and Wall Streets.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Self-portrait

      Born in rural Washington State, Michael Christopher Brown learned about photography from his father, and studied photojournalism at Western Washington University. He later earned a master of arts in documentary photography from the School of Visual Communication at Ohio University.

      Brown has covered stories both international and domestic, traveling to China, Afghanistan, Congo, Libya, Israel and Cuba, and documenting the effects of Hurricanes Frances and Ivan. His work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Time, Vogue, The New Republic, Newsweek, The Atlantic, PBS' "NewsHour," and National Geographic, among others.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      A food line outside the Los Angeles Mission.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Outside the Midnight Mission during lunch hour.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Ron, a veteran, has been on Skid Row for 12 years.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Sorting medication on San Pedro Street.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      A man sways back and forth while seated, high on an unknown substance. At 3rd and Main Streets.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Joy Harris has been homeless for about eight years. She participates in a counseling program, dealing with mental illness issues.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      A tent set up around an ATM on Main Street.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      People wait outside the ReFresh Spot, which offers 24-hour services such as a bathroom, shower and laundry for community use in a courtyard off one side street.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Fatima, 37, has lived on Skid Row for five years. She has not heard much about coronavirus, and has not heard of anyone coming to Skid Row to inform the homeless about it. But she, a Muslim, has been praying. "Prayer works. If you pray, God answers your prayers." Fatima began going blind two years ago though is unsure exactly why; she attributes it to numerous misfortunes in her life. She is currently waiting on Section 8 housing.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      Images from Skid Row and surroundings.

      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown

    • Los Angeles

      For more info: 

      michaelchristopherbrown.com

             
      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan           

            
      Credit: Michael Christopher Brown