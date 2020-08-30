Untangling the mysteries of the octopus The octopus is one of the most bizarre life forms on Earth — one of the smartest, most interesting, and most alien. It can camouflage itself in a flash, squeeze its entire body through a one-inch hole, and use their brains (yes, it has nine of them) to think and play. Correspondent Chip Reid visits scientists at New England Aquarium in Boston, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and talks with Sy Montgomery, author of "The Soul of an Octopus," about these curious creatures. (This story was originally broadcast on January 12, 2020.)