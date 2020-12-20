Recipe: Bobby Flay's Prime Rib of Beef

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Bobby Flay offers one easy-to-prepare option for the centerpiece of a "traditional" Christmas holiday dinner in a very untraditional year: Prime Rib of Beef.

Prime Rib of Beef

Ingredients:

1 8-lb. bone-in prime rib roast (about 4 ribs), well-trimmed

7 whole garlic cloves, peeled

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. Thirty minutes before roasting the prime rib, remove the meat from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Using a sharp paring knife, poke small holes all over the meat and insert the garlic cloves into them. Season the prime rib very liberally with salt and pepper.

3. Place the roast on a rack inside a roasting pan and cook for 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to 375 degrees and continue roasting until medium-rare, or until a thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 135 degrees F (about 1 to 1¼ hours longer).

4. Remove meat to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes.

5. Slice the meat as desired and serve immediately.

CBS News



