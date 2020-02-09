Their longest battle On April 11, 1966, Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger personally saved more than 60 service members who had been ambushed by the Viet Cong. He was killed in action while trying to help the injured. The survivors of that battle recommended him for the Medal of Honor, a tribute that would not be fulfilled for nearly 35 years. Pitsenbarger's story is now told in a new film, "The Last Full Measure." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with director Todd Robinson about his promise to Vietnam War veterans that their story, and Pitsenbarger's sacrifice, would not be forgotten.