Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 10)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

Portland's Folk Festival

Portland, Ore.: Portland's Folk Fest 2020 (January 10-11)

An all-ages, two-day celebration of Folk and Americana music in Portland, hosted by the historic Crystal Ballroom. Featured artists include, on Friday: Anna Tivel, Jeffrey Martin, Haley Johnson, Cedar Teeth, Maita, Glitterfox, Nick Delffs, Ben Larsen, Jacob Miller and Tara Velarde; and on Saturday, Horse Feathers, Worth, The Get Ahead, Lenore, Fox and Bones, Pretty Gritty, Adrian + Meredith, Trill LeBeau, and Strange and the Familiars. Shows begin at 6 p.m.

Yuma Bird, Nature & History Festival

Yuma, Ariz.: Yuma Bird, Nature & History Festival (January 10-12)

Held at sites and venues across Yuma. Explore regional wildlife refuges, the Colorado River wetlands, local gardens, museums and historic sites, and go star-gazing, hiking, canoeing, bird- and wildlife-watching.

Brooklyn, N.Y.: Vimeo Festival & Awards 2019 (January 11)

The Vimeo Festival and Awards will feature four panels video making, branding, storytelling, and breaking through, plus an awards show hosted by the talented comedian Emmy Blotnick. At Murmrr Theater, 17 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn. An after-party will feature New York Night Train DJ Jonathan Toubin.

Washington, D.C.: Anne Frank Tour at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (January 12)

A two-hour guided tour, sponsored by Washington, D.C. History & Culture. Emphasis will be on the museum's permanent exhibit, which we'll be seeing particularly as it relates to the fascinating and tragic story of Anne Frank and her diary.

Cathedral of the Madeleine

Salt Lake City, Utah: Eccles Organ Festival (January 12)

The Eccles Organ Festival, at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, is an internationally recognized organ recital series which seeks to provide the highest quality and most engaging organ performances free of charge to Salt Lake audiences, as well as masterclasses and public lectures. On Sunday Brigham Young University organ faculty member Neil Harmon will perform works by Louis Vierne, Arvo Pärt, Jean Langlais and others.