Recipe: Vermont Whole Wheat Oatmeal Honey Bread

From King Arthur Flour, a soft, mildly sweet loaf, perfect for sandwiches and toast.

Vermont Whole Wheat Oatmeal Honey Bread

Prep: 10 mins

Bake: 35 to 40 mins

Total: 2 hrs 55 mins

Yield: 2 loaves

Ingredients:

2 cups (454g) boiling water

1 cup (99g) rolled oats, traditional or quick (not instant)

1/2 cup (78g) maple sugar or 1/2 cup (106g) brown sugar

1 tablespoon (21g) honey

4 tablespoons (57g) butter

1 tablespoon kosher salt or 2 1/2 teaspoons table salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon, Vietnamese preferred

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 1/2 cups (170g) King Arthur White Whole Wheat Flour

4 cups (482g) King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the water, oats, maple or brown sugar, honey, butter, salt, and cinnamon. Let cool to lukewarm (100°F to 110°F), which typically takes about 10 to 15 minutes; stir the mixture several times to help things along, if you like.

2. Add the yeast and flours, stirring to form a rough dough. Knead (about 10 minutes by hand, 5 to 7 minutes by machine) until the dough is smooth and satiny.

3. Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl, cover the bowl with lightly greased plastic wrap, and allow the dough to rise for 1 hour. Since the dough is warm to begin with (from the boiling water), it should become quite puffy.

4. Divide the dough in half, and shape each half into a loaf. Place the loaves in two greased 8 1/2" x 4 1/2" bread pans.

5. Cover the pans with lightly greased plastic wrap and allow the loaves to rise until they've crowned about 1" over the rim of the pan, about 60 to 90 minutes.

6. Bake the loaves in a preheated 350°F oven for 35 to 40 minutes, tenting them lightly with aluminum foil after 25 minutes, to prevent over-browning. Remove them from the oven when they're golden brown, and the interior registers 190°F on a digital thermometer.

7. Turn the loaves out onto a rack to cool. Store at room temperature, well-wrapped, for several days; freeze for longer storage.



Tips from our bakers:

While maple sugar gives this bread an extra hint of flavor, we realize it's expensive; feel free to substitute brown sugar.

For a pretty final touch: Just before baking, brush the top of the loaves with an egg white beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water, and sprinkle with oats.

Steel cut oats are not recommend for this recipe, as they will stay too hard and firm in the final bread.



