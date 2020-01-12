Calendar: Week of January 13

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, the 92nd annual Oscar nominations will be announced, with the awards ceremony to follow on February 9.



Tuesday sees the latest Democratic presidential debate, this one to be held in Des Moines, Iowa.





On Wednesday, President Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He are scheduled to sign the Phase One trade deal at the White House.



Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act going into effect, officially enforcing the prohibition of alcoholic beverages in the U.S.



Friday sees a pair of actor birthdays, with James Earl Jones turning 89 and Betty White a remarkable 98.





And – Abracadabra! – Saturday sees the grand opening of the Society of American Magicians' annual convention in Las Vegas.



Story produced by Robert Marston.