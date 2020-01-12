Calendar: Week of January 13

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the 92nd annual Oscar nominations will be announced, with the awards ceremony to follow on February 9.
- oscars.com
- Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (oscars.org)
- Gold Derby: Predicting the Oscar Races
- Oscars will be without a host for second consecutive year (CBS News, 1/8/20)
Tuesday sees the latest Democratic presidential debate, this one to be held in Des Moines, Iowa.
- Des Moines Register to partner with CNN on Democratic presidential debate at Drake University, just before the Iowa caucuses (Des Moines Register)
- Sanders starts 2020 in strong position in Iowa and New Hampshire (CBS News Battleground Tracker, 1/5/20)
On Wednesday, President Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He are scheduled to sign the Phase One trade deal at the White House.
- Trump says first phase of trade deal reached with China, avoiding new tariffs (CBS News, 12/13/19)
- Here's what's in the U.S.-China "Phase One" trade deal (CBS News, 12/16/19)
Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act going into effect, officially enforcing the prohibition of alcoholic beverages in the U.S.
- Prohibition: America's failed "noble experiment" ("Sunday Morning," 6/12/12)
- "Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition" by Daniel Okrent (Scribner)
- Celebrating the repeal of Prohibition (CBS News, 12/03/13)
- The legacy of Prohibition, 100 years later ("CBS This Morning," 10/26/19)
- "The War on Alcohol: Prohibition and the Rise of the American State" by Lisa McGirr (W.W. Norton), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon
- Andrew J. Volstead House Museum, Granite Falls, Minn.
Friday sees a pair of actor birthdays, with James Earl Jones turning 89 and Betty White a remarkable 98.
- James Earl Jones to accept honorary Oscar (CBS News, 11/12/11)
- 5 reasons why Betty White is still hip (CBS News, 1/17/17)
- The white hot Betty White ("Sunday Morning, 6/04/12)
- Betty White meets her new wax figure (CBS News, 6/06/12)
- Betty White joins Instagram with a champagne toast (CBS News, 6/04/15)
And – Abracadabra! – Saturday sees the grand opening of the Society of American Magicians' annual convention in Las Vegas.
- SAM National Convention, January 18-21, at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas
- Schedule | Performers
- Society of American Magicians
Story produced by Robert Marston.