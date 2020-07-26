"Sunday Morning" Matinee: Celebrating Rodgers & Hart 2020 marks the centenary of the Broadway debut of the first professional collaboration by one of musical theater's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. To honor their songwriting legacy, Broadway stars Jelani Alladin ("Frozen," "Hercules") and Christiani Pitts ("King Kong," "A Bronx Tale"), along with dancer Richard Riaz Yoder ("Hello, Dolly!," "Shuffle Along"), present a modern take on the Rodgers & Hart standard "The Lady Is a Tramp," recorded especially for the "Sunday Morning" audience. Music direction and arrangements by drummer Bryan Carter, who performs alongside bassist Russell Hall.