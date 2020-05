"Sunday Morning" Matinee: Itzhak Perlman & the Juilliard Orchestra In a recording made exclusively for "CBS Sunday Morning," 48 music students from the prestigious Juilliard School, distance-learning from more than 35 locations around the globe, have joined together virtually for a performance of "Nimrod," from Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations," conducted by violinist and Juilliard alumnus Itzhak Perlman.