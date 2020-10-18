Winning the votes of suburban women For decades women have been outvoting men – and it seems this voting bloc has never been more consequential to the outcome of an election than it is now. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" talks with suburban women in battleground states (the demographic that helped decide the 2016 election), and with Lauren Leader, head of the non-partisan voter education group All In Together, who says women on both ends of the political spectrum are unusually energized this year – and are being courted heavily by both the Trump and Biden campaigns.