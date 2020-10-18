Live

Watch CBSN Live

Winning the votes of suburban women

For decades women have been outvoting men – and it seems this voting bloc has never been more consequential to the outcome of an election than it is now. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" talks with suburban women in battleground states (the demographic that helped decide the 2016 election), and with Lauren Leader, head of the non-partisan voter education group All In Together, who says women on both ends of the political spectrum are unusually energized this year – and are being courted heavily by both the Trump and Biden campaigns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue