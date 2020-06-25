Recipe: Guy Fieri's Brick Burger

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a summertime favorite from his book, "Guy Fieri Family Food" (William Morrow).

"What's that you say? You want the secret to the most unbelievable gooey-cheesy-extra-crusty-juicy burger ever? All you need is a Brick ... House ... JK, you only need the brick. It presses the burgers like a panini and crisps the bread while letting all the flavors and juices of the burger and toppings mingle together. Like at a house party. A brick house party."

The Brick Burger

Makes 4 servings

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1/4 cup diced drained jarred pimentos

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (80% lean)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 to 6 turns freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons Roasted Garlic Butter (see below), melted

1/4 cup Donkey Sauce (see below)

4 sourdough buns

1 large kosher dill pickle, thinly sliced

1/4 sweet onion, thinly sliced

8 slices Swiss cheese

1/2 pound sliced deli ham

1 beefsteak tomato, thinly sliced

Special equipment:

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

2 bricks

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine the pickle relish and diced pimentos. Set aside.

To prepare the burgers, preheat a grill to hot. Form the ground beef into four 6-ounce patties, each about 4 inches in diameter. Season the patties on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill the patties for 4 to 5 minutes, until they have a nice char and blood begins to come to the surface. Flip and cook 3 minutes on the second side. Remove the burgers from the grill and set aside to cool.

Lightly brush the cut sides of the buns with melted garlic butter. Toast the bun halves on the grill until golden and crisp, about 45 seconds per side. Set aside.

Reduce the grill heat to medium. To assemble the burgers, lightly smear donkey sauce on the cut side of each bun. Cover the bottom bun with 3 pickle slices and 1 or 2 onion slices. Top with the burger, 1 teaspoon of the relish mixture, 2 slices of Swiss cheese, some sliced ham, and 2 tomato slices. Cover with the top buns.

To finish the burgers, wrap each burger in heavy-duty aluminum foil, forming a tight packet and sealing around the edges. Place the burgers back on the grill and put a brick on top of them (one brick will cover two burgers). Cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the brick, flip the packets, place the brick on top, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the grill and let cool slightly. Tear open the foil and serve.

Roasted Garlic Butter

This amazing flavored butter is great used lots of ways, but especially spread on sandwich rolls before you toast or grill 'em off. Make sure the butter is completely soft before you mix it up!

Makes about 1 cup

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons Roasted Garlic (recipe follows)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 or 4 turns freshly ground black pepper



Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until evenly incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Bring to room temperature before using. Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

Roasted Garlic Puree

Makes about 1/4 cup



Ingredients:

2 garlic heads

2 teaspoons extra- virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 or 5 turns freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Cut enough off the top of the garlic heads to just expose the garlic cloves. Place them on a sheet of aluminum foil and drizzle with the olive oil. Season with the salt and pepper. Wrap up the foil into a tight pouch. Place on a rimmed baking sheet if desired.

Roast until tender and medium brown in color, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool.

Squeeze the pulp from the skins and puree in a food processor.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Donkey Sauce (Almost World-Famous)

Use this every day, in every way.

Makes 1 ½ cups

Times: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Roasted Garlic puree

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 turns freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and stir until smooth.

Transfer to a container with a tight fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.



From "Guy Fieri Family Food: 125 Real-Deal Recipes – Kitchen Tested, Home Approved" by Guy Fieri. Copyright © 2016 by Guy Fieri. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved. Available in Hardcover and eBook formats via Amazon.



