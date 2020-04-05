"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/5 In our broadcast hosted by Jane Pauley, David Pogue looks at how the increase in people working from home is putting stresses on internet connectivity. Plus: Susan Spencer looks at how psychotherapists and social workers are continuing to help patients by conducting sessions via phone; Martha Teichner talks with “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng; Tracy Smith examines the increased interest in “Victory Gardens” among the homebound; TCM host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and George Takei about surviving difficult times; Luke Burbank learns how a Portland, Ore., pinball arcade is weathering this economic climate; Seth Doane talks with Italian doctors about what the U.S. could learn from their experience with COVID-19; and Mo Rocca looks back at 1973, when a joke by Johnny Carson led to a shortage of toilet paper.