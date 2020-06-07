Live

Watch CBSN Live

How the world now sees us

International observers, both America's friends and adversaries, discuss the rise of anger, unrest and polarization in the United States – a nation, they say, that is relinquishing its global leadership and turning its back on the world. Special contributor Ted Koppel talks with Chinese journalist Liu Xin; Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes; writer-philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy; former Mexican cabinet official Jorge Castañeda; and Russian broadcaster Vladimir Pozner about what the past four years have meant for our country in the eyes of the world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue