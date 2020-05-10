For better or worse, in quarantine The marriage vows might say "'Til death do us part," but they don't say anything about being together all day, every day. Togetherness in a relationship is taking on a new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic, when partners are sequestered with each other for 24 hours a day. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with comedian Samantha Bee and husband Jason Jones, who are producing her TV show, "Full Frontal," from their Upstate New York home; psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, author of "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone"; and family law attorney Laura Wasser, about what lockdown may mean for a marriage.