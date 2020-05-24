Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"

A native of Zimbabwe, photographer Shane Cleminson, who worked for a mission organization, moved to the United States in 2006. In addition to his work appearing in Chicago newspapers, sports publications and magazines, Cleminson has filmed and photographed more than 750 weddings, as well as family and children's portraits.
Many of his clients were forced to postpone their nuptials (as did Cleminson; he and his fiancée were set to tie the knot in June), but that didn't stop him from capturing a major social (or rather, socially-distanced) event.