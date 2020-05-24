Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"
    • Pandemic: The Indiana "Front Porch Portraits"

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

      Munster, Indiana-based wedding and family photographer Shane Cleminson experienced a number of cancelled events owing to coronavirus and stay-at-home orders. So, Cleminson announced free "drive by" portrait sessions on social media, stating he would remain standing at his car (in order to remain socially-distanced from his subjects) as they posed at the front door of their home. 

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

      In addition to offering self-isolating families an opportunity to dress up or engage in a fun activity, the portrait sessions also offer a time capsule of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • Shane Cleminson

      A native of Zimbabwe, photographer Shane Cleminson, who worked for a mission organization, moved to the United States in 2006. In addition to his work appearing in Chicago newspapers, sports publications and magazines, Cleminson has filmed and photographed more than 750 weddings, as well as family and children's portraits.

      Many of his clients were forced to postpone their nuptials (as did Cleminson; he and his fiancée were set to tie the knot in June), but that didn't stop him from capturing a major social (or rather, socially-distanced) event.

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

       

      Credit: Shane Cleminson

    • COVID-19 Porch Series

      For more info: 

      shanecleminson.com

           
      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan           

            
      See also: 

      GALLERY: Pandemic: A snapshot of life on the Jersey Shore by Lori Nichols
      GALLERY: Pandemic: ER workers on the frontlines in NYC by Adelene Egan
      GALLERY: Pandemic: A snapshot of life in Washington, D.C. by Robin Fader
      GALLERY: Pandemic: A snapshot of life in Memphis by Jamie Harmon
      GALLERY: Pandemic: A snapshot of life in New Orleans by Chris Granger
      GALLERY: New Orleans, before and after lockdown by Sophia Germer
      GALLERY: Pandemic: A snapshot of life in New York City by Peter Turnley

      Credit: Shane Cleminson