Christopher Cross on surviving COVID Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the body's immune system. Hospitalized in the ICU, the Grammy-winner was paralyzed and almost died. In his first television interview since his illness, Cross talks with correspondent Serena Altschul about his near-death experience; being a long-haul COVID survivor; and his return to the recording studio.