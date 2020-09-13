A closeup view of the night sky New, cheaper technology has made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take stunning, out-of-this-world images of the heavens. But as correspondent Serena Altschul reports, our night skies are becoming marred by light pollution and, increasingly, orbiting satellites. Still, for photographers, stargazers and astronomers alike, dark sky reserves (where outdoor lighting is regulated) offer some of the best views of the universe above, and a chance to look up in wonder.