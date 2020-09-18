How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?get the free app
Concern about the coronavirus has spawned a rapid expansion in mail-in voting this year — about a third of voters across the country say they want to vote by mail or absentee this year, according to CBS News polling. That would be a larger proportion of Americans voting this way than in any past presidential election.
Several states already have mail-in voting in place, and this year many others are making it easier for Americans to vote without going to the polls, despite President Trump's vehement opposition to mail-in balloting. Each state has its own laws governing how and where voters can cast ballots; here's a look at mail-in voting across the U.S. in 2020, showing which states have expanded absentee voting because of the coronavirus; which ones have mailed ballots, rather than applications, to voters; which states don't require an excuse to vote absentee this year — and which ones do.
CBS News has gathered useful information for voters on everything from how to register to voting absentee and in-person. Here's what we know about how to vote in your state. (All times listed are local)
Alabama
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county board of registrars; find yours here. The secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? Find out if you're already registered here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in Alabama, be at least 18 years old, not have been convicted of a disqualifying felony or have been declared "mentally incompetent" by a court. The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is October 19. Find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. On July 20, Alabama announced that all voters may request an absentee ballot due to COVID-19 concerns.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Print and mail an application from your county's absentee election manager. Find the correct form and address of your closest absentee election manager here. Then, turn in your completed application, either in person or by mail, to the office of your local absentee election manager by October 29.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Alabama does not offer an in-person early voting period. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 19. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 2 and received by your absentee election manager no later than noon on Election Day, November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. If voting absentee, you must place a copy of this ID in your absentee ballot materials. A list of approved forms of photo ID is here and an in-depth guide is here. If you do not have a photo ID when at the polls, two election officials can identify you as an eligible voter and sign a sworn affidavit.
If you lack any of the approved forms of voter ID, you can also head to certain locations and obtain a free Alabama photo voter ID card. Details on requesting one are here.
To vote by mail, you must have your ballot notarized or signed by two witnesses who are 18 years old or older. Details on the mail ballot procedure are here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Alabama will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local absentee election manager will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed at noon on November 3. The actual counting of ballots will happen after polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Alabama, you must be a registered voter at the precinct you want to work at. You must also attend a mandatory poll worker training and cannot be a member of a candidate's immediate family or political committee. You can find the application form and more details here.
Alaska
How do I register to vote? Register online, in-person, or by mailing your registration form to your local election office. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county's board of registrars. A full list of each board's mailing address is located here. Alaska's division of elections website also has additional information on this online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? Find out if you're registered to vote in Alaska here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? In Alaska you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age within 90 days of completing the application, a resident in the state of Alaska — and not registered in another state. You may not be a convicted felon (unless charges are dropped).
Deadline to register in-person, by mail, or online: October 4.
The online application form is here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. Alaska is a no-excuse absentee ballot state.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? You may request it online or by printing out this form. You must turn in your application, either in-person or by mail, to the office of your local absentee election manager by October 25. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3 and can be received up to 10 days after Election Day, as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day. Anything postmarked after will not be accepted.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Alaska has an early voting period. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on October 19, since both early absentee and in-person voting begins 15 days before every election. Absentee in-person, EV, and electronic transmission begins October 19. Mail ballots must be received no later than November 3, and in-person polls close.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID to vote in person. If voting absentee, you must include a copy of your voter certificate and voter ID, along with other required materials with the ballot. A list of all acceptable forms of voter ID documents can be found here. Mail ballot voters must have their ballot signature witnessed by someone 18 years old or older or by an authorized official, like a notary public or municipal clerk. More information can be found here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No, you will not be able to tell if your vote was rejected, and you will not be able to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The ballots of those who vote in person on Election Day will be counted on election night after the polls close. Early votes cast until the Thursday before Election Day will also be counted on election night. Early votes cast after Thursday until Election Day, as well as absentee ballots, will be counted starting seven days after Election Day. The count of absentee ballots must be completed by 15 days after the general election.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Alaska, you must be a registered voter in Alaska, cannot have a familial relationship with any candidate on the ballot, be willing to work 16 or more hours on Election Day or share a split shift and attend a paid four- to five-hour training session, and remain non-partisan during the election. Find more information here.
Arizona
How do I register to vote? Register to vote online if you have a driver's license or ID card issued by the state's Motor Vehicle Division. You may also register to vote by mail by mailing a form to your local county recorder's office. Or call your county and request an application be mailed to you.
The secretary of state's website says you may register to vote in person at your local county recorder's office, but some county elections departments, like Maricopa County, are closed for in-person visits.
Am I already registered? Check to see if you're registered to vote online here, or through some county portals like this one: Maricopa County).
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To vote in local and state elections, you must submit proof of citizenship with their voter registration form or by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day. Otherwise, they will only be provided with a ballot to vote in federal contests.
Arizonans can prove their citizenship by providing their state driver's license or identification card number, passport, naturalization or tribal documents, or other supporting legal documentation. The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is October 5, 2020.
How can I vote? Vote in person at either assigned polling places (in some parts of the state, like Yavapai County) or at any vote center. Polling locations can be found online through the secretary of state or local county recorders. You need to bring one "sufficient photo ID," or two items of "sufficient ID without a photograph that bears the name and address," or a mix of the two in order to vote in person. A list of options is available online.
Arizonans may also cast a mail ballot, returned either in the mail or dropped off at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day." Locations can be found through your county recorder.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Request to join the "Permanent Early Voting List" (PEVL) or make a one-time request for a mail ballot ahead of the general election. Request a one-time mail ballot online, call or email your county recorder, or return a request form.
You may request to join the PEVL online if you have a state ID, contact their county recorder, or return a request form. The deadline to request a one-time mail ballot or join the PEVL in Arizona is October 23, 2020.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? You can vote in-person starting October 7, 2020. Counties will also begin mailing ballots to voters on this day.
Can I vote in person? Yes.
How do I make my vote count? Arizonans may check to see if mail ballots have been recorded online.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? County recorders are required to "make a reasonable and meaningful attempt to contact the voter via mail, phone, text message, and/or email" to notify voters of inconsistent or missing signatures on mail ballots and allow them to correct or confirm their signature. See here for more information. Arizonans have until the fifth business day after the election to correct "inconsistent" signatures. Arizonans can "cure" unsigned mail ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? County recorders can begin tabulating early ballots they have received and processed 14 days before Election Day. These results can't be reported until Election Day, either after all ballots have been tabulated or until one hour after all polls have closed in a jurisdiction.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Sign up online through the secretary of state's website or contact your county recorder.
Arkansas
How do I register to vote? Fill out a paper voter registration application, which can be found online or by going to your local county clerk's office or these locations, then mail it in to your county clerk's office or drop it off at these locations. Arkansas does not provide online registration.
Am I already registered? You'll know you're registered once you receive a personalized voter registration card. You can also contact your local county clerk to confirm your registration or check your voter registration status online.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in Arkansas, be at least 18 years old, not be a convicted felon (pardoned or have charges dropped), and not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent by a judge. For more details, see information here. The deadline to register for both mail in and in-person voting is October 4. An online form can be found here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. Arkansas is allowing COVID-19 as an excuse to vote absentee, and requests must be received by October 27.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Information about requesting an absentee ballot can be found here. You can mail the application to your county clerk by October 27.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Arkansas allows early in-person and absentee voting starting October 19. The state will be sending out mail in ballots starting September 18.
Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7:30 p.m. November 3 or in person by November 2. The last day you may vote in person is November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote on November 3 in person from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have an approved form of ID if you are voting at the polls. If you are voting absentee, follow the steps on this form.
If you do not have an approved ID while you are at the polls, the election official will provide you a provisional ballot.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Arkansas' voter information guide does not say whether absentee voters will be told whether there's a problem with their ballots. However, if you are a provisional voter, you will receive a notice by mail telling you whether your vote was counted.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local county clerk will be in charge of processing and counting votes. Absentee ballots will begin being processed seven days before Election Day, and will be counted starting at 8:30 a.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Fill out an application online through your county clerk's office. You must also attend mandatory training. Poll worker must follow rules can be found here.
California
How do I register to vote? Submit an online application or one on paper. Paper applications can be picked up at county elections offices, libraries, the DMV, or U.S. post offices. You can also ask for a voter registration application to be mailed to you by either calling 1800-345-VOTE (8683) or emailing the Elections Division staff with this link. You will need to re-register to vote if you have changed your name or want to change your party affiliation.
Am I already registered? Check here to see if you're registered to vote. Some counties allow you to check the status of your voter registration through their websites. You can also call the county to find out your current status. Contact information for California's county offices is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, a California resident, 18 years or older on Election Day, not currently in a state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony, and not currently found by a court to be mentally incompetent to vote. Here is information on voting rights for those with a criminal history, and here's more information for those subject to conservatorship.
The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before Election Day, October 19. Your online application must be submitted by then, and if you're submitting a paper application by mail, it must be postmarked by October 19.
California offers same-day registration but requires voters who have missed the deadline to complete the application process at county elections offices, polling places, or vote centers. To find your county elections office click here. Voting centers are only available in 15 counties this year. To see if there's one in your county, click here. To find your polling location click here.
How can I vote? You can vote in person on November 3. You may also vote by mail and if you're a registered voter, you'll get your ballot in the mail automatically starting on October 5, 2020.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? If you're a registered voter, you will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters beginning on October 5, 2020. Mail-in ballots come with pre-paid postage. You may request a vote-by-mail ballot up to seven days before Election Day but must do it in person and make sure it's returned on time.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? You can vote as soon as you get your ballot in the mail. In 15 counties that are participating in the new Voters Choice Act this year, you can vote in person ten days before Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than 17 days post-Election Day. You can also personally deliver your ballot to a voting center, polling location, or county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote in person on November 3 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. If you received a mail-in ballot, you will need to bring it to the voting location and exchange it for a polling place ballot. If you don't have your vote-by-mail ballot, you can cast a provisional ballot at a county elections office, polling location, or vote center. To find your polling location click here. Fifteen counties are also participating in the new Voters Choice Act this year, which allows early in-person voting ten days ahead of Election Day. To see if your county is participating in the VCA, click here.
If you are voting for the first time in person, it is a good idea to bring a form of ID. Poll workers may ask to see your ID if you mailed your registration application and did not include your driver's license number, California ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Here is a complete list of acceptable ID documents.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes and yes. You can sign-up for a ballot tracking tool and receive emails, texts, or phone calls when your ballot has been mailed, received, counted, and if there are any issues. If there are issues, like a missing or unverifiable signature, you will be notified that you can cast a provisional ballot, giving officials more time to review and verify your voter status.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local county elections office will count your vote. They will begin counting on Election Day, but counties are allowed to process vote-by-mail ballots seven business days in advance. That means they can start to verify the signature on the return envelopes and tally the number of votes that have been cast. They cannot tabulate the results until after the polls have closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Registered voters, legal residents who would be eligible to vote if they were citizens, and eligible students in high school can sign up to be poll workers. The application can be found here.
Colorado
How do I register to vote? Colorado offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Colorado by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.
Am I already registered? If you're already a registered voter in Colorado, you may confirm your registration by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
What is required to register? You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old, a Colorado resident for at least 22 days before the election and not serving a sentence of confinement or detention for a felony conviction.
What is the deadline to register to vote? Voters in Colorado may register through Election Day. To receive your ballot by mail: Register to vote or update your voter registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov through October 26; Submit an application through the mail, at a voter registration agency, or at a local driver's license examination facility through October 26; Submit an application through a voter registration drive no later than October 12.
If you miss the above deadlines, you may register in-person at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day. Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? Every registered voter in Colorado receives a mail-in ballot. Voters can also vote in person on November 3 at voter centers or polling locations.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Every voter automatically receives a mail-in ballot. The ballot will be sent to the mailing address you provided for your voter registration file. To check the address on file, or to make any changes to your voter registration visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Colorado mails out ballots October 9 to all registered voters, but county clerks are required to issue a mail-in ballot to any voter who requests one in person at the county clerk's office starting September 19.
In-person early voting starts October 19 and continues through the end of Election Day, November 3. On Election Day, polls in Colorado are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For your mail-in ballot to count, your county clerk must receive the ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote in-person at voter services and polling centers starting October 19 and continuing through November 3. Election day hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling location here.
How do I make my vote count? Every valid mail ballot is counted. To be sure your ballot is valid, follow the instructions on the mail ballot envelope. This includes making sure your ballot is signed when it is returned.
For your ballot to count, your county clerk must receive your ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are unsure whether your ballot will arrive by mail on time, drop it off in-person at either a drop-box or a drop-off location. There are drop-box and drop-off sites located throughout your county. Drop box locations are open 24 hours per day. If you have trouble finding a drop-box or drop-off location, contact your county clerk and recorder.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. You can check whether your mail-in ballot was accepted or rejected here. Voters have until November 12, 8 days after the election, to fix a problem with their ballots.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The first day to begin counting mail ballots received for the 2020 eneral election in Colorado is October 19. No results may be disclosed until after 7 p.m. on Election Day. The 63 county clerks' offices in Colorado count ballots.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Election judges must be U.S. citizens by Election Day; attend a mandatory election judge class prior to the election; never have been convicted of election fraud, any other election offense, or fraud; and not related to a candidate whose name appears on the ballot in the precinct where they are appointed to serve. Find more information here. Here are your local county election officials.
Connecticut
How do I register to vote? Connecticut will be mailing absentee ballot applications to all registered voters due to COVID-19. You can also register to vote online here. Or register to vote on Election Day at specific locations. A person may register to vote by mail by downloading, printing, and sending in a form to your local Registrar of Voters.
Am I already registered? You can check if you are registered to vote on the state of Connecticut helpful tool website.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in the state of Connecticut you must be 18 years of old or older, be a resident of Connecticut, have completed cconfinement and parole if previously convicted of a felony and have had your voting rights restored by Registrars of Voters.
The deadline to pre-register to vote by mail and in-person is October 27. Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here. But you may also register in person on Election Day at designated locations in the state.
How can I vote? You can vote in-person on November 3 or by mail-in ballot which will be mailed out to every registered voter.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Because of COVID-19, every registered voter in the state will be mailed an application for an absentee ballot, which is due by October 27.
You must turn in your ballot to your Town Clerk no later than November 3 when polls close at 8 p.m. You can turn your ballot either by mail or in person. Anything postmarked after the deadline will not be counted.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Connecticut does not offer an early in-person voting period. The state will begin to send out applications for absentee ballots starting October 2. You may vote in person only on November 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., although any person standing in line at 8 p.m. on that day will be allowed to vote.
The latest your absentee ballot will be accepted is poll close closing time by mail or in person on Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use this tool to find your polling place.
How do I make my vote count? A valid driver's license and/or photo ID is not required to vote in the state of Connecticut, although the polling worker may ask for an ID. If you do not have a valid ID, you may sign an affidavit in lieu of showing ID. If you are sending an absentee ballot, you must follow the instructions that are provided on the ballot sent to you, otherwise your vote will not be counted even if you hand it in person to the town clerk.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. You will not be able to know if your vote was rejected and if it is, you will not be able to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The local registrar of voters counts the votes for the general election. Local officials can start counting the votes at their discretion, though most start counting on Election Day, November 3 after polls close at 8 p.m.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker?
In order to be a poll worker in Connecticut, you must sign up online, which can be located here. If you would like to become a poll worker, there are different positions available. Each position has a different list of credentials and rules that you must abide by. Rules and regulations can be found here.
Delaware
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote online, by mail, in-person, or by phone. Phone contacts can be found here. To register by mail, download, print and send in this form to your local county's election office. Delaware's website also provides a helpful portal online where you can find more information registering to vote.
Am I already registered? If you're unsure whether you're registered to vote, Delaware provides a free online portal to check.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Delaware, 18 years or older by Election Day, not judged mentally incompetent, and if convicted of a felony, you must have completed your sentence. Certain felonies are disqualifying and listed here.
The deadline to register to vote in-person, by mail, and online, is October 3.
Voters may use the state of Delaware's online portal to register to vote and find more information about local restrictions.
How can I vote? You can vote in person on November 3 or by absentee/mail-in ballot starting October 24.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Delaware is a "no-excuse" state for voting by mail. In June, Delaware's Senate approved a bill authorizing universal voting by mail in primary, general and special elections in Delaware this year. Under the vote-by-mail legislation, the Department of Elections will be mailing applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state. You can also request a mail in ballot online by using this online portal or you can download, print, and send in this form to the Department of Elections office in the county where you reside.
You must turn in your absentee application no later than October 10. Your ballot must be returned in person by 8 p.m. Election Day, November 3. Ballots postmarked after November 3 will not be accepted.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Delaware does not allow early in-person voting. The only day you can vote in person is November 3. If you are voting absentee, you may vote early starting on October 24.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote in person on November 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? Although recommended, it is not mandatory that you show proof of ID to vote in Delaware. The state will make you fill out a form if you do not have an ID. A list of acceptable IDs can be found here.
If you're submitting an absentee ballot, you must put it in a special ballot envelope, seal it, and sign the document. In addition to that you must follow the specific guidelines regarding sending it to the Department of Elections Office.
WIll I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. You can only look up whether your provisional ballot was counted in the election by using this tool. You will not be able to correct your ballot.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Mail-in ballots will begin to be counted on October 30; however, the vote will not be reported until polls close on Election Day. In-person voting starts after polls close on November 3. Delaware's Department of Elections counts the votes.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must fill out an application online, located here, and be trained, read the election manual and complete other tasks that can be found here.
District of Columbia
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to the D.C. Board of Elections here. The board of elections also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in D.C. is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of D.C. for at least 30 days before the election, not claim voting residence or right to vote in another state, be at least 16 years old (though you must be 18 years old to vote in the general election, and not be found declared "mentally incompetent" by a court. D.C. has same-day voter registration.
The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 13. Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. The District of Columbia is sending a mail ballot to all registered, active voters in the first week of October.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? D.C. is sending a mail ballot to all active voters at their registered address in the first week of October. If you want to request a ballot be sent to a location other than your registered address, fill out this form, sign it, and return it to the Board of Elections by mail or email. More information can be found here. Requests for a mail ballot must be received no later than October 27.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? D.C. offers early in-person voting starting October 27 to November 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The state will begin to send out mail ballots to registered voters the first week of October. Mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received no later than November 13, and in-person polls close at 8 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Even though all D.C. registered voters are being mailed ballots, you can still vote in person early or on November 3. D.C. also offers curbside voting for those unable to enter a polling place due to a disability, seniority, or illness. Find your vote center here.
How do I make my vote count? Voted and mailed ballots must be postmarked or otherwise demonstrated to have been sent on or before Election Day, and must arrive no later than the 10th day after Election Day to be counted. Ballots can be mailed, dropped off at a drop box or delivered in-person at any voting center during early voting or on Election Day by 8 p.m. For a list of drop box locations, go here.
Your ballot must be postmarked by November 3, and received no later than November 13. You can track the status of your mail ballot here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You can track the status of your ballot by filling out the information here. However, you will not be notified if your ballot is rejected.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? D.C. Board of Elections officials begin counting absentee ballots after polls close on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a D.C. resident to serve as an election day worker. Not all applicants are selected to serve and not all applicants selected are assigned to their home polling place. For more information, visit the DCBOE website.
Florida
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person or by mail using this application in English or Spanish. Deliver the completed application in person or by mail to any supervisor of elections' office, office that issues driver's licenses, or voter registration agency or the Division of Elections. A full list of each county supervisor of elections mailing address is on the second page of the application. Florida's department of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Florida is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident, at least 18 years old, not have been convicted of a felony or have been declared "mentally incapacitated" by a court without your voting rights having been restored. Florida doesn't have same-day voter registration.
The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 5.
Voters can find information about an online application form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3, vote early between October 24 – 31, or by absentee/mail ballot. No excuse is needed to vote absentee/by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot you must turn in your application: in person to the supervisor of elections office, online at your county supervisor of elections website, by other writing (e.g., by email, fax, mail), or by phoning your county supervisor of elections. Here is a website to find your county supervisor of elections. Your absentee ballot must be returned and received by November 3 at 7 p.m. (Overseas voters will have a 10-day extension).
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The in-person early voting period in Florida is October 24-31. Supervisors of elections may also offer these dates as additional early voting days: October 19-22, November 1. The state will send out mail ballots no later than September 19. Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot. Check your county supervisor of elections website or use this Voter Information lookup tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid photo ID with signature in order to vote early and to vote person. See ballot for further vote-by-mail instructions. If you do not bring a proper ID to the polls, you can still vote a provisional ballot. As long as you are eligible and voted in the appropriate precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. In Florida, a supervisor of elections is required to notify a voter as soon as it is practical if a voter's signature is missing or does not match the one on record. Once a voter learns about the missing or mismatched signature, the voter may complete and return a "Vote-by-Mail Ballot Cure" Affidavit in English or Spanish, with a copy of identification. The documentation can be returned by mail, email, fax ,or in person. The deadline to submit the form and the ID is no later than 5 p.m. on the 2nd day after an election.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Ballot processing and counting can begin 22 days before Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered qualified elector of the county in which you are serving. You must also attend at least 2 hours of training (at least 3 hours if holding a higher position) prior to each election in which their serving. Contact your county Supervisor of Elections about becoming a poll worker.
Georgia
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote by mail using this application or online through the Georgia secretary of state online portal. You can also visit your local county board of registrar's office for a mail-in registration form. Registration is offered when you renew or apply for your driver's license at Department of Driver Services and college students may obtain voter registration forms from their school registrar's office or from the office of the vice president of academic affairs.
Am I already registered? You can verify that you're registered to vote by visiting the Georgia secretary of state's My Voter Page.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Georgia you must be a U.S. citizen, a legal resident of the county, be at least 17 1/2 years old (18 years old to vote), not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude, or have been found "mentally incompetent" by a judge. Georgia does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register by mail or online is October 5.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. No excuse is needed to vote absentee/by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, complete an absentee ballot application and return it to your county registration office. Absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or in-person to the local County Board of Registrar's Office. You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail by end of the business day Oct. 30. Your mail ballot must be postmarked by November 3 and received by your absentee election manager no later than the 3rd day after the election.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The in-person early voting period in Georgia is October 12 – 30. The state will start sending out mail ballots September 15. Mail ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on November 6.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your assigned polling location on your voter registration card, by logging into the secretary of state's My Voter Page, or by contacting your County Board of Registrar's Office.
How do I make my vote count? You must have an acceptable form of photo ID in order to vote in person. Georgia voters can also obtain a free Georgia ID Card issued at any County Board of Registrar's Office to vote. Details on requesting one are here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. In order to cure a ballot, a voter has until 3 days after the election to submit voter ID in conjunction with an affidavit confirming the ballot was in fact theirs.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Signature verification can begin upon receipt of mail-in ballots. Counting begins at 7 a.m. Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Georgia, you must be at least 16 years of age, a resident of the county in which you are applying to work, and able to read, write, and understand English. You cannot be a candidate for public office, hold public office, or be the close family member of a candidate or holder of public office. You can find the application form here.
Hawaii
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form and mail it to your county clerk's office. You can also find a list of county clerk locations here.
Hawaii also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Hawaii is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Hawaii you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Hawaii and be at least 18 years old. If you are registering online, you will need your Hawaii Driver License number, state ID number or Social Security number.
If registering by mail, you will need your Hawaii driver's lIcense number, state ID number or last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't have this, you can include a copy of another valid form of photo identification or a current utility bill, bank statement or other government document with your name and address.
Deadline to register in-person, by mail or online: October 5. Voters can register online or mail in their registration form. The state also offers same-day voter registration.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. On July 20, Hawaii announced that all voters may request an absentee ballot due to COVID-19 concerns.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Hawaii automatically mails a ballot to registered voters, starting on October 16.
Your mail ballot should be sent out by October 27. If it is after October 27, you can drop off your ballot on a voter service center or place of deposit. A full list of locations can be found here. If you'll be at a different location than your registered address, you can complete a one-time absentee application.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Hawaii offers early voting starting October 24. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on October 16. Mail ballots must be received or turned in no later than 7 p.m. on November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You may vote in person at a voter service center starting October 24. You can find voter service centers and deposit locations here.
How do I make my vote count? After receiving and voting your ballot, you will need to sign the return envelope in order for your vote to be counted. You can find instructions on preparing your ballot to return here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Hawaii will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your clerk's office will be in charge of processing the signature on your mail ballot, as soon as it is received. After that, your ballot will be forwarded to state election officials to be counted.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Hawaii, you must be qualified to register, be at least 16 years old, be a precinct resident and complete required training. To sign up, you will need to contact your local county clerk.
Idaho
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county's election office. A full list of each board's mailing address is here. Idaho also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Idaho, or to update your registration details is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Idaho you must be a U.S. citizen, have lived in your Idaho county for 30 days before election day, be at least 18 years old, and not have been convicted of a felony.
Deadline to register before the election in-person, by mail or online: October 9. Idaho has same-day voter registration, and requires you bring a photo ID and a document with a valid address in your precinct when registering.
Voters can find a mail-in voting application form here. You will need to provide an Idaho driver's license number, Idaho identification card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application here to your county clerk's office. You can find the address and contact of your closest county clerk here. You can also use the online portal to request an absentee ballot. You must turn in your application, either in person, by mail or online by October 23 at 5 p.m. Your mail ballot must be returned to your County Clerk by 8 p.m. on November 3.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Idaho offers an in-person early voting period starting at October 19, and ending October 30 at 5 p.m. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on October 12. Mail ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on November 3. In-person polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You may vote on November 3 in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. When requesting your mail ballot, you will need to provide an Idaho driver's license number, Idaho identification card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
If you do not have an ID when at the polls, and can't get an Idaho photo identification card from the Department of Transportation, you can swear to your identity on an affidavit. Details on Idaho's identification requirements is here.
You can find instructions on filling out your ballot correctly starting on page 10 here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Idaho will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your county clerk's office will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. As soon as a ballot is received, the signature will be verified, but the actual counting will occur after the polls close on election day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Idaho, you must be a U.S. citizen and be at least 16 years old. You can find more information on working the polls here.
Illinois
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county clerk or board of election commissioners. A tool to find your elected official is here.
Illinois' state board of elections also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Illinois is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Illinois you must be a U.S. citizen, live in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day, be at least 18 years old by Election Day, and not be serving a sentence as a result of a conviction.
The deadline to register by mail or online is October 18. There is a grace period in Illinois that allows voters to register up until November 2 at designated grace period locations. You can use this tool to find those locations.
When registering in person, by mail or online, you will need two forms of identification with at least one showing your current residence address. If you're registering online, you will need your Illinois driver's license number or state ID number, and your Social Security number.
If you're registering by mail, you will need your driver's license number, state identification card number or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number, as well as a copy of a valid photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or another government document that shows your name and address. You can find more on identification requirements here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. In June, Illinois announced that all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot application due to COVID-19 concerns.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? In June, Illinois announced that all registered voters would receive a mail ballot application due to COVID-19 concerns. Mail ballots will be sent out starting September 24. You can also print and mail an application to your local elected official. You can find the application form here and address of the elected official located closest to you with this tool.
You must turn in your mail ballot application, either in person or by mail, to your local election authority by October 29. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by your local election authority no later than November 17.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Illinois offers an in-person early voting period, starting September 24 at some locations, and running until November 2. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 24. You can use this tool to find your early voting location and hours. Mail ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by your local election authority no later than November 17.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You do not need a form of identification to vote in person in Illinois, as long as you're registered in the correct precinct and your signature matches the voter registration signature on file.
You will need a form of identification if your mail-in registration form did not have your Social Security number, or your driver's license or Illinois identification number. Two forms of identification will be needed if you are registering in person after the registration deadline or filing an address change. You can find a full list of acceptable forms of identification here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. Illinois will notify you within two days if your ballot has been rejected. You have until October 20 to contact your local election authority and fix it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local election judges will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Signature verification on ballots will begin within two days of their receipt. The actual counting of ballots will begin after polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can view more about the counting process here.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in the county where you would like to work. Find out more about becoming a poll worker by contacting your local election authority.
Indiana
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county clerk office. You can find the correct location here. Indiana's secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to check your voting status in Indiana is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Indiana you must be a U.S. citizen, be a resident of Indiana, be at least 18 years old by the election date, not currently be in prison and have lived in the precinct where you plan to vote for at least 30 days. Indiana does not have same-day voter registration.
The deadline to register in-person, online and by mail is October 5. Voters can register online here or use a mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot if you meet certain requirements.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? You are eligible to get an absentee ballot if you are 65 years old or older, have a reason you will be absent from your county, or will be confined due to illness or injury or caring for an individual confined because of illness or injury. You can find a full list of reasons here.
To get a mail-in ballot, print and mail an application from your county clerk's office. You can find the address of your closest absentee election manager here, and the application itself here.
You must turn in your application, either online, by mail, by email or in-person by 11:59 p.m. on October 22. You can find more information on how to turn in your mail ballot application here. Your mail ballot must be received by county election officials by noon on November 3.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Indiana offers an in-person early voting period from October 6 to November 2. Contact your county clerk's office for locations and hours for early voting. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 22. Mail-in ballots must be received by county election officials by noon on November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes, vote on November 3 in person from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. If you are voting absentee, identification will not be required unless you did not provide proof of residency when registering to vote. Find out more about mail-in voting here.
You can also find a full absentee voter's bill of rights here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Indiana will not notify you if your ballot is rejected. But if you feel you made a mistake on your ballot, you can fill out a form with county election officials to fix the issues. If you find out your absentee ballot was rejected, you can appear before a county election board before 5 p.m. on November 3 to fill out a form and vote using a regular ballot.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your county clerk's election office will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will be processed when they are received. The actual counting of ballots will begin no later than noon on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered voter and at least 18 years old. To sign up, you need to contact your county election administrator or party representative. Find out more here.
Iowa
How do I register to vote? Register to vote online if you have an Iowa driver's license or non-operator's ID, or you can fill out a form and return it to your local county auditor. You can register at your polling site on Election Day.
Am I already registered? Find out here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register, you must provide an Iowa driver's license number, an Iowa non-operator ID number or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number. Register at your polling site on Election Day. If you register on Election Day, bring a current ID (it does not have to be a driver's license) and if your ID does not include your current address, you will need to use another document (such as a lease, utility bill or bank statement) that has your name and current address. If you can't prove who you are or where you live, a registered voter from your precinct may attest that you are who you say you are. It's a felony to falsely attest.
How can I vote? You can vote in person on Election Day or any registered voter may request an absentee ballot. Absentee voting can take place by mail or in person.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? You can request an absentee ballot by downloading and returning a form to your county auditor. The secretary of state is also sending an absentee ballot request form to registered voters. In addition to basic information, a voter requesting an absentee ballot by mail needs to provide either an Iowa driver's license or non-operator ID number or a four-digit voter PIN found on an Iowa Voter ID card.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Mail ballots will be sent to voters on October 5. Early in-person absentee voting starts that day as well. Mailed absentee ballots can be received until noon on the Monday following the election if the ballot is postmarked by the Monday before Election Day. Absentee ballots received in the county auditor's office must be returned poll closing time on Election Day in order to be counted. Your deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, October 23 at 5 p.m. If you plan to request and return your ballot by mail, you should request your mail ballot earlier.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find your precinct/polling place here. You can also vote absentee in-person at your county auditor's office starting October 5. If you'd like to cast an in-person absentee ballot, you must fill it out at the county auditor's office and may not take it home with you.
How do I make my vote count? If you are mailing your ballot, make sure it gets a postmark and is in the mail on the Monday before Election Day, and then it can be counted as long as it arrives by noon on the Monday after Election Day. You can also return your absentee ballot at a drop box at your county auditor's office or by delivering it to the office. Those ballots must arrive by the time polls close on Election Day. You cannot return your absentee ballot at the polls. If you haven't returned your absentee ballot by Election Day you can return it at the auditor's office, surrender your ballot at the polls and vote in person or cast a provisional ballot at the polls if your ballot can't be surrendered. Make sure to sign and provide all required information on an absentee ballot.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? If the county auditor receives a completed ballot by 5 p.m. on the Saturday before the election, the county auditor shall review the voter's affidavit for completeness. If the affidavit is unsigned, the commissioner is to notify the voter of that fact within 24 hours of when the ballot was received and that the voter may complete the affidavit in person at the office of the commissioner by 5 p.m. on the day before the election, vote a replacement absentee ballot, or appear at the voter's precinct polling place on Election Day. If the Absentee and Special Voters Precinct Board rejects a ballot, there is not a way for the voter to cure that ballot.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The county auditor counts. Processing the ballots begins on the Monday before Election Day. Counting begins on Election Day. The election commissioner will determine what time to begin counting, "to allow a reasonable amount of time to complete the count of absentee ballots by 10 p.m. on Election Day," the National Conference of State Legislatures says.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Find out about becoming a poll worker here. Poll workers must be at least 17, registered to vote and must reside in the county where they serve.
Kansas
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county's location. A full list of county locations is here. Kansas' secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Kansas is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Kansas you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Kansas, be at least 18 years old before election day, and have been discharged from imprisonment, parole or conditional release if you were convicted of a felony. Kansas does not have same-day voter registration.
To register, you must have a valid Kansas driver's license or ID card. If you do not have an ID card, you must register using a paper application.
The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 13. If registering by mail your application must be postmarked by then. Voters can find a mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? There is no excuse needed to obtain a mail-in ballot. To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application form to your county election office. You can find all the county election addresses and contact information here. You can also search by county using the portal here.
You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to your county election office by October 27. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by your absentee election manager no later than November 6. Anything postmarked or received after will not be accepted.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Kansas does offer an in-person "advance voting" period, beginning on October 14. This varies for each county election office, so contact your local officer to find out more. The state will also begin to send out mail ballots on October 14.
Advance in-person voting ends at noon on November 2. Your mail ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by your absentee election manager no later than November 6.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person before and on election day. Voters who are already in line before polling locations close are allowed to vote.
If voting absentee, your signature on the mail ballot and ballot envelope must match the one on your voter registration form. You must also provide the number of your driver's license or photo identification, or provide a copy of an acceptable form. You can find a full list of approved forms here. For more information, check here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Kansas will not notify you if your ballot is rejected. You can track the status of your ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local county election office will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed and counted before Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Kansas, you must be a registered voter (if you are of voting age), at least 16 years old and willing to take an oath of office. You must also attend a mandatory poll worker training. You can contact the secretary of state's office at 1-800-262-8683 or contact your local election office. The application form for students who want to serve is here.
Kentucky
How do I register to vote? The deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Kentucky is October 5, at 4 p.m. Register or update your registration online here.
Am I already registered? The online portal to find out whether you're already registered to vote can be found here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen and current resident of Kentucky and 18 years of age on or before the general election. You may not be a convicted felon, or if convicted, rights must be restored in order to register. Voters also must not have been judged "mentally incompetent" in a court of law and must not claim the right to vote in any state outside Kentucky.
You'll need your Social Security number and date of birth to register.
How can I vote? In Kentucky, residents can vote in person on Election Day, in person early October 13 through November 2 or by absentee ballot.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Voters can request an absentee ballot online here. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is October 9 at 11:59 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early in-person voting begins October 13. If requesting an absentee ballot, the deadline is October 9 at 4 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes, polling locations will be open on Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How do I make my vote count? Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by November 6. If a voter is concerned about postal delays, drop boxes will be made available for Kentuckians to return their ballots. Those locations are to be determined by country clerks. Absentee ballots will be tracked using barcodes to identify when they were requested, sent and received.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? The State Board of Elections will be establishing a process for a voter to cure ballot errors, whether it's a failure to sign the ballot as required for a mismatched signature. That process is required to conclude November 9, 2020.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Bipartisan committees may begin processing absentee ballots September 21, 2020. County boards of elections must immediately begin counting and tallying ballots when polls close on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Kentucky needs poll workers. Those interested may sign up here.
Louisiana
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person or by mail. The registration form and voter office information can be found here. You can also register online through this portal.
Am I already registered? To find out if you're a registered voter in Louisiana, check online here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 17 years old, reside in the state and parish where you want to register, and not be imprisoned or convicted of a felony.
Whether you are registering in person, by mail or online, you must have your Louisiana driver's license or ID card. If you register by mail, you must have your driver's license card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't have that, you need to include a copy of valid photo identification or a current utility, bill, bank statement or other government document. You can find a full list of acceptable forms of identification here and here.
Louisiana does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register by mail is October 4, while the deadline to register online is October 14.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot if you meet certain requirements. In-person polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To be eligible for a mail ballot, you must 65 years or older, be absent in your parish or reside in a nursing home. You can find a full list of reasons here.
You can send in your application by mail, fax or by hand to your local registrar of voters. Find a list of locations here. The general application form to mail is here. You can also request an absentee ballot using this online portal. The application must be received by October 30 by 4:30 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by November 2 by 4:30 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out on September 19. Early in-person voting starts October 20 and ends October 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday, October 25. You can find your early voting locations here.
An absentee ballot application must be received by October 30 by 4:30 p.m. The ballots themselves must be received by November 2 by 4:30 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. All voters in line at 8 p.m. have the right to vote. You can find your voting precinct here, and also download the state's election app for more information.
How do I make my vote count? When going to vote in person, you'll need a photo ID with your name and picture. If you do not have one, you can get a free Louisiana special ID card by visiting a local Office of Motor Vehicles.
Inactive voters must verify their address online or in person. You can find out more information here, and search the inactive voter list here.
A ballot can be rejected if it is challenged successfully by a candidate or representative, a member of the board, or a qualified elector. If there is a failure to fill in the correct blanks on the certificate, your ballot has cause to be rejected. You can find more information here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Louisiana will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your vote will be counted on election night by the parish board of election supervisors by a digital scanner or by hand. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed in parishes with over 1,000 absentee votes the day before Election Day, while those with fewer than 1,000 will begin processing on Election Day. Counting may begin early and must begin by 8 p.m. at the latest on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? If you are a registered voter, at least 17 years old and can attend a training course, you are eligible to be a poll worker in Louisiana. You can find the application and more information here.
Maine
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person or by mail. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your local board of elections. A full list of locations is here.
Am I already registered? To find out if you're registered to vote in Maine, contact your local election official.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 16 years old to pre-register, and have a "fixed principal home" in Maine. To vote, you must be 18 years old by the general election.
To register, Maine requires you provide a photo copy of your Maine driver's license, state ID, current utility bill, bank statement or government document that shows your name and address.
Maine has same-day voter registration. The deadline to register by mail: October 13.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. An absentee ballot application was mailed to all registered voters in August.
The application must be received by October 20. Ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by your local election office by November 10 at 10 a.m.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Request one online here. You can also make a telephone request or make a written request. Find your local municipal clerk here. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29 at 5 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Maine offers in-person early voting from October 5 through October 30. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 19. Mail ballots must be returned by November 3 at 8 p.m. A full list of locations is here.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote early or on November 3 in person, though the poll times vary depending on your municipality population. All polls close at 8 p.m. You can find your local election officials here and your polling location here.
How do I make my vote count? Find a full list of voting rights in Maine here. If you are already registered, you do not need to show an ID. But if you register in person on Election Day, you must show identification documents from this list.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Maine will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local election officials will be in charge of counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed as early as four days before Election Day. The actual counting of ballots will begin after polls close on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? To be a poll worker (or "election judge") in Maine, you must be a registered voter, be 18 years old or older and be a resident of the county you will be serving. A full list of requirements and contacts can be found here.
Maryland
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your local board of elections. A full list of locations is here and here. Maryland's State Board of Elections also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Maryland is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, a Maryland resident, at least 18 years old by the next general election, and not have been convicted of buying or selling votes, or found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote, or be convicted of a felony and currently serving a sentence.
Maryland also requires a Maryland driver's license number, MVA ID Card, or the last four digits of your Social Security number to register. Maryland also has same-day voter registration. The deadline to register in person, by mail or online: October 13. If the deadline passed and you're trying to register before November 3, you can go to an election day voting center.
How can I vote? You may vote early in person (see below for information) or on November 3 or by absentee/mail ballot. An absentee ballot application was mailed to all registered voters in August.
The application must be received by October 20. Ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by your local election office by November 10 at 10 a.m.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application here and send it to your local election official. You can also request one online here. You can also hand deliver, fax or email it. A full list of local boards of elections is here.
Absentee ballot applications were mailed to every registered voter in August. You can check the status of your application here.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Maryland has an early in-person voting period or you may send in your mail ballot. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on October 13. Mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and delivered to your local election office by November 13 at 10 a.m. You can vote early from October 26 through November 2. Early voting centers will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find your early voting center here.
Can I vote in person? Yes. In October, you will receive a mailing that tells you where and when you can vote on Election Day. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You usually will not be asked for ID if you're on the list of registered voters, but may be asked to show identification in some cases when voting at your polling place. A full list of approved forms is here. If you registered to vote during early voting or changed your address during early voting, you are likely to be asked to show identification.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Maryland will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it. You can track your ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your election officials will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed after polls close. The actual counting of ballots will happen no later than an hour after 8 a.m. on November 4.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? To be a poll worker (or "election judge") in Maryland, you must be a registered voter, be at least 16 years old and be willing to work a 15-hour day. You can find a full list of requirements here.
However, because so many voters have signed up in Maryland, the state is only looking for voters to serve as substitute judges. You can find more details and apply here.
Massachusetts
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your local election official. A full list of locations is here. Massachusetts' secretary of the commonwealth also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Massachusetts is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Massachusetts you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Massachusetts, be at least 18 years old, and not currently incarcerated due to a felony conviction. You are also automatically registered to vote if you are a U.S. citizen applying or renewing for a driver's license or state ID. Massachusetts does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 24.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. In July, Massachusetts passed a law allowing all registered voters to vote by mail, no excuse needed. A vote-by-mail application will also be sent out to all registered voters.
The application must reach your local election office before 5 p.m. on October 28, though it's recommended you send your application no later than October 20. Ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and delivered to your local election office by November 6.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Print and mail an application here and send it to your local election official. You can also hand-deliver, fax or email it. A full list of locations is here.You can also call 1-800-462-VOTE (8683) to request a mail ballot application, or email elections@sec.state.ma.us.
If you were registered to vote by July 1, you might have received a vote-by-mail application for the primary and could have opted to receive a mail ballot for all elections this year. If you were not registered or didn't apply for a mail ballot, a second round of mail ballot applications will be sent in September. You can check the status of your application here.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? In addition to voting by mail, Massachusetts offers an in-person early voting period October 17 - 30. Voting by mail will begin 21 days before the election, on October 13.
The state will begin to send out mail ballots on October 13. Mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and be received by your local election office by November 6.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You may be asked to show identification when voting at your polling place. A full list of approved forms of identification is here. If you are voting for the first time in a federal election, you will definitely be asked to show identification.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. Massachusetts will notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will have an opportunity to correct it. However, you will be sent a new ballot only if there is time. You can track your ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your poll workers will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed when they are received. The actual counting of ballots will begin no later than an hour after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered voter. Only up to two poll workers per precinct may be 16 or 18 years old. This year, Massachusetts says cities or towns unable to find enough poll workers may hire workers regardless of registration or party. Find out more here.
Michigan
How do I register to vote? Fegister online, through the mail or in person at places including the secretary of state's office, a city, township or county clerk's office or a public assistance office. A copy of the registration application can be found here.
Am I already registered? You can check your registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a Michigan resident and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days by the time you vote. To verify your identity, provide your Michigan driver's license or state ID number OR the last 4 digits of your Social Security number. Or send a photocopy of either your driver's license or state ID or a photocopy of a paycheck stub, utility bill, bank document or government document that lists your name and address.
You can register until 8 p.m. on Election Day in Michigan. To register on Election Day, you must go to your local township or city clerk's office.
Within 14 days of an election, you can only register in person at your city or township clerk's office. In that 14-day window you'll also need to provide a document with your current address, such as a driver's license, state ID, government, college or university document or a utility bill. The document can be in electronic form.
How can I vote? You can vote in-person on Election Day or absentee, either by mail, in-person or via drop box if your city offers that. Every voter in Michigan is eligible to vote absentee without an excuse.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? You can apply to vote absentee online, by mail or in-person at your local city or township clerk's office. You can download an absentee ballot application here. All active registered voters in Michigan were mailed absentee ballot request forms in May.
A request for an absentee ballot to be sent to you must be received by your local clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. The Michigan secretary of state and U.S. Postal Service recommend requesting a ballot no later than October 27 if you plan to return it in person. If you plan to use the mail to receive and return your ballot, you should request your absentee ballot by October 20 and return it by October 27.
After October 27, the Michigan secretary of state recommends returning a ballot at your local clerk's office or a ballot drop box if your community has one. If you're already registered to vote at your current address, request an absentee ballot in-person at your clerk's office any time until 4 p.m. the day before Election Day. The ballot can be filled out and turned in at the clerk's office during the same visit. If you register or update your address on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot and return it to your clerk's office when you register. If you vote absentee the day before the election or on Election Day, you must complete your ballot at the clerk's office.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Clerks must start sending absentee ballots to voters 40 days before an election for voters who have an absentee ballot application on file or 45 days before the election for military and overseas voters with an application on file. Your ballot must be turned in by 8 p.m. local time. Most of Michigan is in the Eastern time zone, but a small part is in the Central time zone. All ballots are due by 8 p.m. local time.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. You can find your local polling site here. In Michigan, you must show a photo ID to vote or sign an affidavit stating you don't have a photo ID. Acceptable IDs in Michigan include: Michigan driver's license or state ID, driver's license or ID from another state, federal or government issued photo ID, U.S. passport, Military ID with photo, student ID with photo or tribal ID with photo.
How do I make my vote count? Your ballot must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can hand it in in-person at your local clerk's office or at a drop box if your city has one. You can also track your absentee ballot here. If you submit an absentee ballot, you must also sign the envelope before turning it in.
Voters who for some reason want to "spoil their absentee ballots" may, under some conditions ask for new ballots — that is explained here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Clerks are not required to contact voters if there is an issue with their signature. A bill in the state legislature would require clerks to contact voters if their signature does not match. Clerks can reach out to people to correct issues, if they choose to though.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Local clerks run the elections. They cannot start opening and processing absentee ballots until Election Day, though they are able to do some signature matching on the outside envelope ahead of Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You can sign up to be a poll worker here. In order to be eligible you need to be a registered voter, but you can apply at age 16 or 17 if you're a Michigan resident. You also can't be a challenger, candidate, member of a candidate's immediate family or member of the local Board of Canvassers. Anyone convicted of a felony or election crime cannot serve.
Minnesota
How do I register to vote? Minnesotans can register to vote online. You can also register to vote by going to this website, where people can download a paper application. Mail the completed application to your county election office.
Am I already registered? Check your registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? Register to vote online by providing an email address and a Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card. You can also use the last four digits of your Social Security number if you don't have a Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card.
To register to vote in Minnesota, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, be a resident in the state for at least 20 days and if convicted of a felony, complete all parts of your felony sentence. Voter registration temporarily closes 20 days before the election and then opens again on Election Day. Register at your polling place if you decide to register on Election Day. To register to vote on Election Day, you must bring proof of residence.
How can I vote? You can cast an absentee ballot, vote early in person at your local elections office or vote in person on Election Day. If you wish to cast your ballot early in person, visit here for more information to locate your county election office. Some cities and towns in Minnesota also offer in-person absentee voting, and you can visit your city clerk's office for more information.
Polls on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find their polling location here.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Minnesotans can request an absentee ballot online. You can also apply for an absentee ballot by downloading an application and returning it to your county election office by mail, fax or email. If you're not registered to vote, you may still apply for an absentee ballot, but you must have a witness to prove your residence.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The first day to vote early in person is September 18 and the last day to vote early in person is November 2. The secretary of state's office website indicates that absentee voting locations will be open during "normal business hours" and are required to be open the last Saturday before the election from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the day before Election Day until 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots will be sent out to voters "as soon as ballots become available," according to the Minnesota secretary of state's website. A spokesperson for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that absentee ballots will be mailed to voters around 6 weeks ahead of Election Day. Voters must fill out their absentee ballots and have it postmarked the day on or before Election Day to be counted. Absentee ballots must be received by their county within seven days of Election Day. Voters can also drop off their absentee ballot by 3 p.m. on their county election office on Election Day.
If a Minnesotan is currently living overseas or in the military, they can request an absentee ballot here. The Minnesota secretary of state's website offers some guidelines to ensure that their ballots are received in time. The secretary of state recommends applying for an absentee ballot before August 28, and ballots are to be sent starting on September 18. The office recommends that Minnesotans living abroad or in the military mail their completed ballot before October 2.
Can I vote in person? Yes. If you who wish to cast your vote early and in person, you can vote at your local county elections office. You may also vote in person on Election Day and can find your polling location here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I make my vote count? Track your ballot on this website and by filling out the information required. Minnesota waived the requirement for registered voters to complete the witness signature requirement due to COVID-19.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Local elections office will check if the signature envelope is filled out correctly. If not, they will mail Minnesotans replacement materials and an explanation for why the envelope was rejected. If there are less than five days until Election Day, local election officials will attempt to contact Minnesotans to inform them that their ballot was rejected. In that circumstance, voters can vote in person at their local county election office or at their polling location on Election Day.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, absentee ballots will be verified once they are received. Verified ballots then can be opened and placed in a ballot box after the business day ends on the seventh day before the election. Counting votes begins after polls close on Election Day. A spokesperson for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said county election officials count the ballots.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Minnesotans can sign up to be poll workers online.
Mississippi
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person or by mail. To register in person, visit your circuit clerk's or your municipal clerk's office. To register by mail, print and fill out this form and mail it to your county's Circuit Clerk office.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Mississippi is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Mississippi, you must be a U.S. citizen, live in the county you're planning to vote in 30 days before the election and be 18 years old by November 3. Mississippi does not have same-day registration, and you must have a copy of a valid photo ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement or other government document that shows your name and address.
If you have been convicted of the following crimes you cannot register to vote: voter fraud, murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, larceny, receiving stolen property, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape, carjacking or larceny underlease or rental agreement.
The deadline to register in-person or by mail is October 4. Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3, or if you are part of a list of specified categories, by absentee/mail ballot. While one Mississippi judge ruled that absentee voting will be expanded to those with pre-existing health issues, the case is still being decided by the courts.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To apply for a mail ballot, you need to contact your circuit or municipal Clerk 45 days before the election, September 19. You can find your county's clerk address and contact information here. If you are an overseas voter, you can fill out this federal post card application to get an absentee ballot.
In order to successfully request an absentee ballot, you must be out of town during the election, be disabled, or be over 65 years old. You can find a full list of requirements here. The state legislature also added two new reasons to request an absentee ballot: if you are under a physician's ordered quarantine because of COVID-19, or you are caring for a dependent who is under quarantine.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Absentee ballot applications will be available starting September 4, and you can start turning in your absentee ballot to your circuit clerk starting September 19, and ending October 31. Mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3 at 5 p.m. and received no later than November 10, and in-person polls close at 7 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. If voting absentee, you must place a copy of this ID in your absentee ballot materials. A list of approved forms of photo ID is here. If you do not have a photo ID when you're at the polls, you can contact your circuit clerk office for a free voter identification card. A sample of an application form is here.
Details on requesting one are here, and you can find your nearest county's circuit clerk office here. Mail ballot voters must be cast in front of a notary public before returned to the clerk's office.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Mississippi will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Election managers at each precinct will handle counting the votes, beginning when polls close at 7 p.m. on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be registered to vote, be at least 18 years old, be a resident of the county you're looking to work in and complete the required training. Students who are 16 and older may sign up to work at the polls with a recommendation from their principals. You can find the sign-up portal here.
Missouri
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your local election authority. A full list of each board's mailing address is here. Missouri's secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration. To register in person, you can look up your County Clerk's office here.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Missouri is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Missouri you must be a U.S. citizen, Missouri resident, and be at least "17 ½ years old." You must be at least 18 years old to cast a vote.
Missouri does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 7. If registering by mail, your form has to be postmarked by this date.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot if you meet certain requirements. In June, Missouri announced that voters may request an absentee ballot if they have contracted COVID-19 or are in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting the virus.
The at-risk category includes those who are 65 years old or older, live in a long-term care facility, have serious heart conditions, chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma. Those who have chronic kidney disease and are in dialysis, are immunocompromised, have liver disease or diabetes are also in this category.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application to your local election authority. The form can be found here, and the address and contact of your closest absentee election manager is here.
You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to the office of your local absentee election manager by October 21.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Missouri does not offer an in-person early voting period. The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 22. Mail ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. on November 2.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of ID in order to vote in person. If voting by mail, you must place a copy of this ID in your absentee ballot materials. A list of approved forms of photo ID is here.
If you do not have one of these IDs when at the polls, you may cast a provisional ballot.
If you accidentally mark an extra candidate for a race, you have a "second chance voting" option to correct your ballot.
Mail ballot envelopes must be signed and sealed correctly. If you vote absentee because you're ill, or contracted or are at risk for COVID-19, you can send your envelope back without notarizing it. Everyone else must get their ballot notarized. Find a full list of places to do that here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Missouri will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local election authority will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed October 30. The actual counting of ballots will take place on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered voter, not appear on the ballot, be able to speak, not hold elective office and be able read and write English. You must also attend one poll worker training session. Find the application form and online registration portal here, and more information about the job here.
Montana
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person or by mail. Print and fill out this page and mail it to your county's election office. You may also drop off the form in person between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county election office. Montana's secretary of state website also has an online portal with more information.
Am I already registered? Check this online portal.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? In order to vote in the state of Montana, you must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen, and have lived in Montana for a minimum of 30 days. You may not vote if you're a convicted felon serving a sentence in a penal institution or have been judged by the court of law to be of unsound mind.
The deadline to register to vote in-person or by mail is October 7. But the state of Montana does allow same-day registration for in-person voting.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot up until November 3 at 8 p.m. Montana is a "no-excuse" absentee/mail-in ballot state.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Fill out the application for an absentee ballot, and then you may mail in or hand it in to the county election office.
You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to your local county election office by October 7. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by 8 p.m. on November 3.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The earliest date to vote in person in Montana is October 5. Mail ballots will be sent out no later than October 9 and can be sent back any time after October 9.
The latest you can vote in person, is November 3. The state of Montana will begin to send out the absentee ballots starting October 9. The latest you can vote by mail is November 3 at 8 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3; generally, polls open at 8 a.m. at the earliest, though hours vary based on county and polling location. Find out your polling location hours here.
How do I make my vote count? You must present a current and valid photo ID. If you do not have a photo ID, you may show a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck. A ful list of acceptable documents is here. If you do not have any of those forms of ID, you can still vote, but must request a "Polling Place Elector ID" or vote with a provisional ballot.
Mail ballot voters must sign the affirmation on the signature envelope that is provided. If it is not signed, the vote will not be counted.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes, mail ballot voters can track the status of their ballots by using the online tool. And if your ballot is rejected, you will be informed about its status and whether and how it can be corrected.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local county board of elections counts your votes. Votes are started to be counted after polls close at 8 p.m. on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Montana, you must be at least 18 years or older, must be registered to vote in the county you reside in, and must attend the training which will be conducted by the county election administrator.
Nebraska
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, online, or by mail. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county's election office/county clerk. Nebraska's secretary of state also provides a helpful portal.
Am I already registered? To find out if you're already registered in Nebraska, check here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in Nebraska, be 18 years or older, have not been convicted of a felony (or if you have been convicted, two years must pass since you completed your sentence, including parole time), and you must not have been found to be mentally incompetent.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m.on October 16 for mail ballots. In-person registration deadline is October 23.
Voters can find the mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. Nebraska is a "no-excuse" vote by mail state.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a ballot, print and mail an application form to your county clerk/county election office. You can find the correct form and address here.
You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to the office of your local county clerk or county election office by October 16 if by mail or online. Your mail ballot must be postmarked no later than November 3 and received by no later than 8 p.m. on November 3.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Nebraska allows early voting in person starting October 4. Mail-in ballots are sent out September 28 and can be accepted starting then. The deadline to vote both by mail and in-person is November 3 at 8 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in-person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your local polling place here.
How do I make my vote count? You do not need a valid form of ID in the state of Nebraska to vote, though you will need to have a valid form of ID if you are a new Nebraska resident who sent in a mail-in ballot.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes, you may correct your ballot in person if it is rejected. You will receive another ballot from the election judge if your ballot is rejected.
Who counts by vote and when do they start? Ballot processing can begin the second Friday before Election Day. Votes will begin to be counted on November 2, and your votes will be counted by the secretary of state's office for security purposes.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be registered to vote in the county you live in, must be able to read and write English, have to attend election worker training, and you must not be a candidate (unless for convection delegates). For more information, check out the secretary of state's information here.
Nevada
How do I register to vote? Register to vote online if you have a state-issued driver's license or identification. You can also register to vote by returning a completed voter registration form by mail or in person to your county's elections officials.
Am I already registered? Nevadans with a state-issued driver's license or identification can check if they are registered to vote online. In some counties (i.e. Clark County or Washoe County), you can also check if you're registered to vote online without providing a state-issued ID number. Election officials also mail a voter registration card as confirmation. If not received, Nevadans can request one from their local election officials,
What is required to register and what's the deadline? Register to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day if you have a valid state-issued ID. Online, the deadline to register to vote is October 29. By mail, forms must be postmarked by October 6. Nevadans without a valid state-issued ID or Social Security number "must sign an affidavit attesting to this fact and provide alternate proof of identification and residency before being allowed to vote."
How can I vote? You can vote in-person on Election Day, request to vote by mail, or vote early (in counties that offer it) at any location in their county.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? All current active registered voters will be sent a ballot in the mail for the current election. All Nevadans can request a mail ballot permanently for all future elections by returning a completed "absent ballot request form" to their county's election officials by October 20, 2020.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early voting in Nevada takes place from October 17 to October 30, 2020. Mail ballots have to be postmarked by November 3, 2020.
Can I vote in person? Yes. In addition to the early voting period, you can vote in person on November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How do I make my vote count? Nevadans in some counties (i.e. Clark County) are able to track the status of their mail ballot online. You can make sure your ballot was received here. Or you can call your county election office and ask for the status of your mail ballot.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Election clerks are required to attempt to contact you if your vote is rejected for a missing or incorrect signature. Voters have until 5 p.m. on the ninth day following the election to provide a signature or confirmation.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The "mail ballot central counting board" for each jurisdiction can begin processing mail ballots 15 days before Election Day. Counting begins on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Nevada's secretary of state links to a Fair Elections Center page providing customized options to apply to be a poll worker for each county in the state.
New Hampshire
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in person or by mail. To register in person, visit your local clerk's office ahead of Election Day or register at the polls on Election Day. To register by mail, you may request absentee voter registration forms and instructions from your local clerk. Visit this website to find your local clerk.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're registered in New Hampshire is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, a U.S. citizen, and domiciled in the town or ward where you seek to vote.
The deadline to register to vote before the general election falls somewhere 6-13 days before the election (October 21-28) and depends on your community. If you miss this deadline, you can still register to vote in person on Election Day. For more information on your deadline, contact your local clerk's office.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee ballot. Due to COVID-19, any voter may request an absentee ballot this election.
If you have a disability and may need help voting, you are permitted to ask for assistance in requesting or completing your absentee ballot. Under new state guidelines, you can also fill out an "Application for an Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot" and email it to your local clerk using an electronic signature. Notify election officials after submitting your application by calling the secretary of state's Election Division Hotline at 833-726-0034. If approved, you will receive an electronic absentee ballot which should be filled out on a computer, printed and returned using paperwork provided by your local clerk's office.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? You may mail, fax or hand-deliver a completed application form to your local clerk's office. You can find the form here and the address of your local clerk here.
If you choose to deliver your absentee ballot in person to your local clerk, you must drop it off by 5 p.m. on Election Day, November 3. Under certain circumstances, someone else may drop off your absentee ballot for you.
Check the status of your absentee ballot request here.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? New Hampshire does not allow in-person early voting. The state has begun accepting applications for mail-in ballots. Absentee ballots sent by mail must arrive at your local clerk's office by 5 p.m. on Election Day, November 3. Election officials recommend mailing absentee ballots at least two weeks before Election Day.
Local election officials "are required to be available between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m." the Monday before an election to receive absentee ballots.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you can vote on November 3 in-person. Polling location hours vary across the state, but must be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your local polling place and hours here.
How do I make my vote count? New Hampshire requires voters to present photo identification before voting. Voters without photo identification may complete a challenged voter affidavit.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Maybe. New Hampshire poll workers are not required by law to contact you if your ballot is rejected, but they are strongly encouraged to reach out to you if there's a problem. Visit this website to track your absentee ballot. If you have a question or concern about your ballot, reach out to your local clerk or poll workers on Election Day.
Who counts by vote and when do they start? All votes are counted at the same time in New Hampshire. Local poll workers are permitted to begin processing ballots before polls close, and in special cases, prior to Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be registered to vote in the voting district where you reside and read an up-to-date manual on the New Hampshire election laws. There are exceptions for student assistants. For more information on poll worker requirements, you can check out U.S. Election Assistance Commission state-by-state compendium. To sign up, contact your local clerk's office.
New Jersey
How do I register to vote? You can register to vote in person, online, or by mail. Download and print the online application here and send or hand in the application to county commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in New Jersey is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 17 years old (you must be 18 years old to vote), a resident of the county for a minimum of 30 days before the election, and not be serving a sentence of incarceration as a result of a conviction of any indictable offense under laws of any state in the US.
The deadline to register to vote for both in-person and by mail is October 13. Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3 or by absentee/mail ballot. New Jersey is a "no excuse" state — you need no excuse to request an absentee ballot.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Print and mail an application to your county commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections. You can find the online application here. New Jersey will be mailing a ballot to every registered voter, though there will still be in-person polling locations across the state where people can cast a paper ballot.
Turn in your application to the office of the county commissioner or registration or superintendent of elections by October 13. Mail ballots are sent out 45 days before the election, so you will receive a mail ballot by September 19. Your mail-in ballot must be postmarked by November 3 and received by 8 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? New Jersey offers early in-person voting starting September 14. If you decide to vote by mail, ballots were to begin being sent September 19.
The latest you can vote in person is November 3. Mail-in ballots are due November 3, by 8 p.m.
Can I vote in person? You can vote in person on November 3, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling location here.
How do I make my vote count? It is not mandatory for New Jersey voters to show an ID when voting, but first-time New Jersey voters or those who registered by mail and didn't provide an ID must show one to vote.
Mail ballot voters can track their ballots here or call their county election officials.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You can call 1-877-NJVOTER to find out if your ballot was accepted or rejected only after the election is over. No, you cannot correct your ballot.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Signature verification of mail-in ballots will occur upon receipt. Vote counting will begin on November 3 (Election Day) after close of in-person polls. County election officials will count your vote.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Fill out the application. If you want to become a poll worker, you must attend a mandatory training, be a registered voter, and must be able to read and speak English.
New Mexico
How do I register to vote? New Mexico voters can register online if they have a state-issued driver's license or identification. You can also register to vote by returning a completed voter registration application (in English or Spanish) to either the secretary of state or your local county clerk.
Am I already registered? Check your voter registration status online. You'll also receive a card to confirm you are registered to vote. If it's not received, you can contact your local county clerk.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You can register to vote with your county clerk in person "until the Saturday before the Election." However, county clerks' offices may still be closed over COVID-19 precautions (i.e. in Bernalillo County). You may register to vote by mail or online until 28 days before the election. For this year, that's Tuesday, October 6.
If registering to vote for the first time, and submitting the form by mail, you'll need to provide current photo identification or identification with your name and current address either by mail or at the time of voting.
How can I vote? You may cast an absentee ballot by mail, vote early at locations in each county, or vote in-person on Election Day.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Fill out an application for an absentee ballot online, contact your county clerk, or download and hand deliver a printed absentee ballot application.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Absentee voting begins on October 6, 2020. Ballots must be returned to county clerks or Election Day polling locations no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. If mailing your ballot back, New Mexico's secretary of state recommends sending it no later than October 27.
In-person early voting will be available in New Mexico counties from October 17 through October 31.
Can I vote in person? Yes, early, as noted above, and in person on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How do I make my vote count? Votes cast by mail can be tracked with "Intelligent Mail Barcodes" that will give "detailed information about the status of their ballot … all the way to when it's counted by your county clerk." And New Mexico secretary of state spokesperson Alex Curtas said on a September 3 phone call that voters will be able to track the delivery and return of their ballots online using a state portal. Once ballots are received by county election officials, they are considered "voted" unless election officials contact the voter to inform them of an issue (i.e. missing signature).
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? County clerks rejecting mail ballots will "within one day send the voter a notice of rejection, along with information regarding how the voter may cure the reason for the rejection."
Who counts my vote and when do they start? If there are more than 10,000 absentee ballots, processing by county clerks may begin two weeks before Election Day. Counting begins on Election Day after polls close.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? New Mexico's secretary of state has a Google Form to register interest for becoming a poll worker.
New York
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in-person, online or by mail. The online application is here. You can download, print and mail or hand in voting forms here. New York's website provides a helpful online portal for any questions that might arise.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in New York is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? In order to vote in the state of New York, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of the state for at least 30 days. You may not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee is pardoned or citizenship rights are restored), not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court, and may not claim the right to vote in another state.
The deadline to register to vote by mail must be postmarked no later than October 9 and received by October 14. The last day to register in person is October 27.
Voters can find an online application or mail-in voting registration here.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on November 3 or by absentee/mail-in ballot. New Yorkers are allowed to request a mail-in ballot "due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).
How do I get a mail-in ballot? New Yorkers are allowed to request a mail-in ballot "due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19.) If you wish to receive a mail-in ballot, you must fill out the application found here.
You must submit the application to your local election office no later than October 27 if you hand it in person. Your mail in ballot must be postmarked November 3 and received no later than November 10.
What is the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The earliest you can vote in person is October 24. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out September 18.
The deadline you can vote is November 3 for in person and for mail-in, the ballot must be postmarked by November 3 and received no later than November 10.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote in person on November 3 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can use this tool to help find your polling place.
How do I make my vote count? If you have previously voted in the state of New York, then you do not need to provide a valid photo ID. You must provide a photo ID if it is your first time voting in the election or if you did not provide a valid photo ID when you registered. You can find a list of acceptable IDs here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Probably not. New York state does not have a comprehensive statewide ballot tracking system. If you are a military or overseas New York voter, you may track your ballot here. And New York City now allows you to track your absentee ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local board of elections counts your vote and it begins counting when polls close on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a New York State-registered voter and must be 17 years or older. You can fill out the form here to become a poll worker. You must be able to attend training to become a poll worker.
North Carolina
How do I register to vote? Register to by mail using this application in English and in Spanish. You can also register to vote while applying for a driver's license or ID, or by submitting the voter registration application online through the DMV here.
Am I already registered? The Voter Search Tool can be used to find out if you're already registered in North Carolina here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in the county where you are registering and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election, be at least 18 years old by the date of the general election, and not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision. North Carolina offers same-day voter registration at early-voting sites in a voter's county. Deadline for regular voter registration by mail or online is October 9.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. No excuse is needed to vote absentee/by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Registered voters may request an absentee ballot through the online absentee ballot request portal, or fill out a request form and return it to their county board of elections. At some point, voters will be able to track their ballot through the mail using the BallotTrax portal (coming soon). You must turn in your application to the office of your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on October 27.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? The period for early voting and same-day registration is Oct. 15-31. The state began sending out mail ballots on September 4. Mail-in ballots are due at 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 6.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Use this Voter Search Tool or this Polling Place search tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? Voters are not required to show ID to vote in person or absentee for elections in 2020.
One witness—18 years old or older—is required for an absentee ballot. Full details on the mail ballot procedure and contents are in this guide to voting by mail in North Carolina.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. North Carolina county boards of elections will contact voters when there are deficiencies with their absentee ballot. If an issue arises and the voter is unable to successfully cast an absentee ballot, that voter may still vote during the in-person early voting period or on Election Day.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? County election board staff begin processing absentee ballots five weeks before Election Day. According to the state board of elections, results won't be tabulated and reported until Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered voter at the precinct in which you want to serve. You also cannot be a member of a candidate's immediate family or political committee or an elected government official, hold office with a political party, or be a manager or treasurer for a candidate or political party. You also may not serve at the same polling place as a spouse, child, spouse of a child, sister or brother. Apply here.
Oklahoma
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your local election board. A full list of each board's contact information is here. Oklahoma's state election board also provides an online portal for voter registration, though you will still need to print it out, sign it and mail it to your county election board.
If mailing your voter registration application, you must add a first-class postage stamp. You can find more details here.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Oklahoma is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Oklahoma you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Oklahoma and be at least 18 years old. If you are 17½ years old, you can pre-register and vote as long as you are 18 years old by election.
If you have been convicted of a felony and have fully served your sentence, parole and probation, you can register to vote. If judged to be incapacitated by a court, you cannot register to vote. Oklahoma does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 9. You can find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application to your county election board. You can find the correct form and address of your closest election board here. Or request an absentee ballot using the state's online portal here.
You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to your county election board by October 29 at 5 p.m.. Your mail ballot must be received by November 3 at 7 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Oklahoma offers an in-person early voting period. Your county election board will offer early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 29 and October 30. It will also be available October 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The state will begin to send out mail ballots on September 19. Mail ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. A list of approved forms of photo ID, as well as other details, is here.
If you do not have a form of ID when at the polls, you may vote by a provisional ballot and sign an affidavit. After Election Day, County Election Board officials investigate the information provided and approve or reject it for counting.
Standard mail ballot voters must have their ballot notarized, or attach a copy of a valid ID to the envelope. If you are requesting a ballot because you are physically incapacitated, which includes COVID-19 related reasons, you do not need your ballot notarized. It just needs to be signed by two witnesses, or you can attach a copy of a valid ID. You can find more information here. And here's a little more to know about absentee voting.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. Oklahoma will not notify you if your ballot is rejected, and you will not have an opportunity to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your county election board officials will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed at 10 a.m. on October 29. The actual counting of ballots will begin before Election Day, pending approval by the secretary of state election board. But results will not be reported earlier than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? In order to be a poll worker in Oklahoma, you must be a registered voter, be at least 18 years old and reside in the county you want to work at at least 25 days before November 3. You must also complete training. To sign up, contact your county election board.
Ohio
How do I register to vote? Register to vote online. You can also register by filling out this form and mailing it to your county board of elections.
Am I already registered? Check your registration status here. If you have any questions, you can contact your county board of elections — here's the directory.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? Register to vote online by providing your name, date of birth, address, last four digits of your Social Security and an Ohio driver's license or Ohio ID card. The deadline to register to vote for the November 3 general election is October 5.
How can I vote? You may cast an absentee ballot, vote early in person at your county board of elections or vote in person on Election Day. Find your polling location here. If you wish to vote early in person, you can visit here for more information.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said every registered voter in Ohio will receive an absentee ballot request form. In a press release, LaRose's office said absentee ballot request forms have already been mailed to registered voters. But two more rounds of request forms will be mailed, since Ohioans may register until the October 5 deadline.
Otherwise, to receive an absentee ballot, you may fill out the form and deliver it to your county board of elections. You can find the absentee ballot request form online. Once you complete the form, mail it to your county board of elections.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? If you mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day to ensure it's counted, and it can arrive at your county board of elections no later than 10 days after the election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election, on October 31.
You may also hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your county board of elections before 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
According to this voting schedule, early in-person voting begins on October 6.
If an Ohioan is currently overseas or in the military, absentee voting begins on September 18. Ohioans overseas or serving in the military abroad can register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot by visiting the Federal Voting Assistance Program's website and filling out the listed forms.
Can I vote in person? Yes. To cast your vote early and in person, visit here for more information, and this website has a schedule of early in person voting times. Find your polling location here. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I make my vote count? Track your ballot on this website -- your county will have more information.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? If your ballot is rejected, county boards of elections will attempt to contact the you via phone or email, in addition to mailing you a notice to correct the issue.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, absentee ballots may be processed early. But they cannot be counted before polls close. County boards of elections count the votes, but tabulation may begin only after the polls close on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Ohioans can sign up to be a poll workers online.
North Dakota
How do I register to vote? North Dakota does not require voter registration. Any eligible voter may vote in an election if acceptable identification is provided.
Am I already registered? Registration is not required (see above).
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a North Dakota resident, and a resident in your precinct for 30 days preceding the election. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 19. Find an online application or mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You can vote in-person or apply to vote by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Answer the questions on the absentee or mail ballot application. Print and fill out the form generated. Send the form to your county auditor at the address given after completing the form. If necessary, include a copy of the qualifying supplemental documentation verifying your new residential address or the alternative ID for voting provided by a tribal government in North Dakota. The ballot will be sent to you; mark it and return it as instructed to the county auditor no later than the day before the election.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Voting by mail begins on September 24. Paper ballots must be postmarked by November 2. Early in-person voting should begin at least 15 days before the election, but that varies by county.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Voting hours in North Dakota vary by county. Polling place voting hours are available online through the Polling Place Search. A voter who is standing in line when polls close will be allowed to vote. A statewide list of voting hours for each polling place may be found in the Statewide Polling Places and Precincts.
How do I make my vote count? You must provide ID when voting either at the polling place or by absentee. Check ID required here for more information.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? In June, a federal judge ordered state election officials to establish a system for notifying voters if their ballots are rejected. Officials are in the process of working to comply with the judge's orders.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? County election officials, who are primarily county auditors, are responsible to the secretary of state for administering state election laws, rules, and regulations. Mailed ballots are counted after the polls close on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Log onto your county's website to become a poll official.
Oregon
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form from this page and mail it to your county elections office. Your county elections office will mail you a voter notification card to confirm your registration. Find your county election office here. Oregon's secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered in Oregon is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Oregon you must be a U.S. citizen, live in Oregon, and be at least 16 years old. However, if you are not yet 18 years old by Election Day, you will not receive a ballot. To register online, you'll need an Oregon driver's license, permit or state ID card number. If you don't have these documents, you can fill out your registration online, and then print, sign and deliver your registration card to your county elections office.
If you register by mail, you'll need to provide your Oregon driver's license, permit or ID number. If you don't have any of this, you can provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't have that, you need to provide a copy of a document that shows your name and current address. You can see a full list of accepted forms of ID here.
Oregon does not have same-day voter registration. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 13. Voters can find an online application here, and mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, though the state mostly votes by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Oregon became an all-mail voting state in 2000. Registered voters are scheduled to receive a ballot two to three weeks before Election Day. Voters may then mail their ballot or drop it off an official drop box. This tool will point you to a drop box near you.
If you're a university student out-of-state or are traveling during Election Day, you can fill out this absentee ballot request form or update your mailing address online. Mail-in ballots must be received by November 3 at 8 p.m.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Oregon begins sending mail ballots on October 14.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Official drop sites will be open for your ballot to be dropped off until 8 p.m.
Use this tool to find your nearest county elections office.
How do I make my vote count? You must properly fill out your ballot, and make sure you sign the secrecy envelope. Here's a guide for filling out and signing your ballot.
Since the state mails out ballots only to active voters, be sure to check your registration status so that you get a mail-in ballot. You may be labeled inactive because of an undeliverable ballot, a challenged ballot, no voting or registration activity in 10 years or because of incarceration due to a felony conviction. You can find a state FAQ on inactive voters here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. The signature on your ballot envelope will be compared with your registration signature. If they don't match, or if you forget to sign your ballot, you will be notified and given a chance to correct it.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local county clerks will be in charge of processing and counting your vote. Mail ballots will be begin to be opened and processed on October 27. The results of the ballot count will not be released until polls close on November 3 at 8 p.m.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Because of Oregon's mail-in system, only a limited amount of poll workers are accepted. You can contact your local election office to learn more.
Pennsylvania
How do I register to vote? Register online, in-person or by mail. To register online, fill out this form. Otherwise, you may print this paper application and mail or take it to your county elections office.
Am I already registered? Check your voter registration status online with the Pennsylvania Department of State here. If you're already registered but need to change your address or political affiliation, you may do so by filling out a new voter registration form here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must have been a resident of your voting district and U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election. You must also be 18 years old by Election Day. Citizens serving prison time on a felony conviction during the election are not eligible to vote, but they are allowed to vote in elections after their release.
How can I vote? You can vote in person or by mail. In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3. Check with your county elections office for polling place locations. You can request a mail-in ballot application either online or at your county elections office.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Fill out and submit the Pennsylvania Department of State's online mail ballot request form here. Or print and fill out this application, and mail or deliver it to your county elections office. If you don't have access to a computer, you can contact your elections office and ask to have an application mailed to you. Some counties plan to install drop boxes for returning mail ballots. There has been a legal battle over this, but the state Supreme Court decided on September 17 to allow drop boxes. While the legislature may still pass a law prohibiting drop boxes, Governor has said he would veto it.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? You may request, receive and cast a mail ballot on a single trip to your county elections office during its business hours once your county has prepared its ballots. That will likely come after September 14, when you can first apply for a mail ballot in person — check with your county here. If you plan to send your ballot in with the Postal Service, you can do so as soon as you receive it. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on September 17 gave voters mailing ballots a three-day extension on returning their ballots. Mail-in ballots can be received by November 6, as long as they are postmarked by November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Use this tool to find your polling place. Or check with your county elections office at this link closer to Election Day. In-person voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3. You do not need an ID unless it is your first time voting in your current precinct. If it is, you should plan to bring a state or student ID, passport or proof of residence, like a utility bill.
How do I make my vote count? If you're voting by mail, request and return your ballot as soon as possible. While you can request a mail ballot a mere week before the election, USPS in July warned Pennsylvania its service would not be able to meet that timeline. Check the status of your mail ballot here. If you're voting by mail, also be sure to place your ballot first in the enclosed secrecy envelope before putting it inside the larger envelope for mailing. While many counties counted "naked ballots" missing these second envelopes in the state's primary, some didn't, and they're now the topic of another election lawsuit before the state Supreme Court.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Not necessarily. While some counties notify voters about rejected ballots, the state Election Code does not set a procedure for remedying rejected ballots, although an ongoing federal court lawsuit asks for one.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Your local elections office will count your vote. Mail-in votes can be processed -- opening envelopes, checking signatures and scanning ballots -- at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Tabulating mail-in or in-person ballots begins after polls close at 8 p.m.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Fill out a poll workers interest form with the Pennsylvania Department of State here, and wait for your county elections office to contact you. You can also find the direct contact information for your local office here.
Rhode Island
How do I register to vote? You may register to vote in person, by mail or online. Print and fill out a form here and mail it to your local board of canvassers. A full list of each board's mailing address is here. Rhode Island's secretary of state also provides an online portal for voter registration.
Am I already registered? The portal to find out if you're already registered is here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Rhode Island, at least 18 years old, not be currently incarcerated due to a felony conviction, and not be judged "mentally incompetent" to vote by a court of law. To register online, you'll need your Rhode Island driver's license or state ID number. If you register by mail, you need to download, print and mail the form to your local board of canvassers. The deadline to register in-person, by mail or online is October 4.
Rhode Island also offers same-day voter registration, though if you register on November 3 you can only vote for president and vice president, and not for any other races on the ballot. Voters can find the online application here, and the in-person/mail-in voting registration form here.
How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To get a mail ballot, print and mail an application to your local board of canvassers. You can find the form here and the address of your closest absentee board of canvassers here. Find more details about the application process here. You must turn in your application, either in person or by mail, to your local board by October 13 at 4 p.m.
You may drop off your completed mail ballot at a drop box -- use this tool to find a drop box near you. Your mail ballot must be dropped off or received by the state board of elections by November 3 at 8 p.m.
If you're unable to vote on Election Day after October 13, you may apply for an emergency mail ballot. You can obtain a copy of an application from your local Board of Canvassers, which has to be returned by November 2 at 4 p.m. You can find more details about emergency mail ballots here.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Rhode Island offers in-person early voting starting October 14, and ending November 2. Mail ballots are to be sent by the state beginning September 19. Mail ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on November 3.
Can I vote in person? Yes. In addition to the early voting period, you can vote on November 3 in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in most locations. Use this tool to find your nearest polling place, and check this list for voting hours.
How do I make my vote count? You must have a valid, approved form of photo ID in order to vote in person. Mail ballots don't require voter ID. A list of approved forms of photo ID is here. If you don't have a photo ID when you're at the polls, you can get a free voter ID or cast a provisional ballot. Contact the state's Board of Elections for more information on obtaining a free voter ID card.
An overview of voter rights is here. If voting by mail, make sure you sign your mail ballot certificate envelope. You can view a guide on voting by mail here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. Rhode Island's local board of canvassers is responsible for notifying you by mail, email or phone. You have until November 10 to correct a ballot. Track the status of your mail ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The state board of elections will be in charge of processing and counting your vote, as well as certifying election results. Absentee ballots will begin to be processed on October 20. The actual counting of ballots will begin after 8 p.m. on November 3.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? To be a poll worker in Rhode Island, you must be a registered voter, able to read the state's Constitution in English, and be able to write your own name. Contact your local board of canvassers if you are interested in signing up.
South Carolina
How do I register to vote? You can register in-person, online or by-mail.
Am I already registered? Check the South Carolina Election Commission's voter information request website.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day, a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering, not under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent, and not currently incarcerated.
The deadline to register to vote in person is October 2. The deadline to register online is October 4. If registering by mail, your form must be postmarked by October 5.
How can I vote? Absentee ballots can be requested. However, fear of contracting COVID-19 is not an acceptable excuse to be granted absentee status. There is no early in-person voting in South Carolina.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Fill out the absentee ballot request application. A request for an absentee ballot must be received by election officials by October 30.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? There's no early in-person voting in South Carolina. Absentee ballots are mailed out 30 days before Election Day. Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. If you're in line at 7:00 p.m., you'll be allowed to vote.
Can I vote in person? Yes, on Election Day (see above).
How do I make my vote count? If you're voting absentee, you can check the status of your absentee ballot. When voting in-person, you will need to provide a government-issued photo ID.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You won't be preemptively notified, but you can track the status of a mailed ballot.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? South Carolina Election Officials begin tabulating ballots at 9 a.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Apply here.
South Dakota
How do I register to vote? You can register in-person or by mail in South Dakota. Mail your registration to your county auditor. Download a voter registration form here. You can register in person in multiple locations including your county auditor's office or DMV.
Am I already registered? Look for your name in the South Dakota Voter Registration search.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen and reside in South Dakota, 18 years old by Election Day, not judged mentally incompetent by a court of lawand and not currently incarcerated. Your registration application must be received 15 days before Election Day.
How can I vote? Vote in person or absentee in South Dakota. To vote absentee by mail, use the form here or request an application from your county auditor. Any registered South Dakota voter may apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail. Application forms must include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card or the form must be notarized.
You may also vote absentee in person with your county auditor until November 2. Check with your county auditor for office hours. Mail-in ballots are also due by November 2.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Absentee ballot applications must be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card. Absentee applications have already been sent to all South Dakotans. Return the application to your county election official must no later than 5 p.m. the day before the election.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? South Dakota begins mailing absentee ballots 46 days before the election. Your ballot must be received by your county election official by Election Day before 7 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3.
How do I make my vote count? To vote on Election Day you must present a government-issued photo ID. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day before polls close to be counted.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Here you can see the date your absentee ballot application was received, the date your absentee ballot was sent to you and the date your absentee ballot was received by the county. However, there is no way to know if your ballot is rejected.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Officials begin tabulating ballots on Election Day after polls close. Before this, no one is allowed to open, unfold or examine ballots.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Check your county's website to become a poll official.
Tennessee
How do I register to vote? Register in person or online or by filling out the Tennessee voter registration form and returning it to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be postmarked by Monday, October 5.
Am I already registered? Check your Tennessee voter registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, Tennessee resident, and 18 years old by Election Day. You cannot not have been convicted of a felony, or if convicted, you must have had your full rights of citizenship restored (or have received a pardon).
If you're registering in person, you have until 30 days before Election Day to do so. By mail, your registration must be postmarked 30 days before Election Day. And the deadline to register online is also 30 days before Election Day.
How can I vote? You can vote absentee in Tennessee, but citing fear of COVID-19 is not a valid excuse. However, if you have an underlying condition or you are a caretaker of someone with COVID-19, you may cite this as an excuse. You may vote early in person beginning 20 days before Election Day.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Tennessee requires absentee excuses, including absence from the county of registration during the early voting period and all day on Election Day or your age, if you are at least 60 years old. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day. All local election offices will accept mailed or hand-delivered forms. Your local election official will also let you fax or email the application.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early in-person voting begins 20 days before November 3 and ends five days before Election Day. Each county chooses when to open, but all polls across the state close at 7 p.m.
Can I vote in person? Yes, and you must present a government-issued photo ID.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You will not be notified if your ballot is rejected, but you can track the status of your ballot via Tennessee's "Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker." If you ruin your ballot or do not receive one, you may notify the election commission, and the election commission will send replacement voting supplies.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Tabulation begins on Election Day after the polls open and no later than four hours before closing for general election, or two hours before closing for all other elections.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You can apply to be a Tennessee poll official here.
Texas
How do I register to vote? Complete a voter registration application and turn it into your county election office at least 30 days before Election Day. Fill out the application online and mail it to your county official, request a printed application to be mailed to you or visit your local voter registrar.
Am I already registered? Check here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a resident of the county where you submit your application, cannot be a convicted felon (though you may be able to vote if you've completed your sentence, probation and parole) and have not been declared by a court to be totally or partially mentally incapacitated. You must provide a Texas driver's license number or personal ID number issued by the state. If you don't have any of these IDs, provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't have a Social Security number, you must state that fact. The last day to register is October 5.
How can I vote? Vote in person on Election Day or early in person. Some voters may cast absentee ballots.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older, disabled, out of the county on Election Day and early voting period or in jail but otherwise eligible. To request a mail ballot, print and mail the completed application or submit a request online. Mail or fax the application or scan and email the signed and completed application to the early voting clerk. If you use fax or email, you must also mail the original hard copy of the application. The deadline to request a mail ballot is October 23.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early in-person voting was expanded for the 2020 general election. Early voting lasts from October 13 to October 30. You can vote early at any early-voting location in your county.
Mail ballots from within the U.S. must be postmarked by November 3 and received by 5 p.m. on November 4 in order to be counted. If there is no postmark, the ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. There are slightly different deadlines for military and overseas voters.
Can I vote in person? Yes. You may vote early or on Election Day in person. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find polling place information here.
How do I make my vote count? If you are mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day and be received by November 4. If it is not mailed, it must arrive by November 3. You should mail your ballot at least a week before Election Day to ensure it arrives on time. Sign and date where indicated. You can also deliver completed ballots to your county elections office. If you drop it off in person, you need to show a photo ID or show a secondary form of ID and complete a form. Only a voter can return his or her ballot in-person.
If you are voting in person, you will be asked to show one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID. If you don't have one and can't reasonably obtain one, you may present a supporting form of ID and "execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter's reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification."
For voters ages 18-69, an acceptable ID may not be more than four years expired before being shown at a polling site. For voters who are 70 or older, an acceptable ID may be expired for any length of time if it is otherwise valid.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? County officials will notify you if your ballot is rejected. You can contact the county to see if the issue can be fixed. Each county sets its own rules for how that process works and whether to contact the voter.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The counties count the ballots. They can start processing at different times, depending on the county size, but cannot tabulate ballots until Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Find more information about being a poll worker and online training here. You need to be a qualified voter in your county to serve and available to work at least 12 hours on Election Day.
Utah
How do I register to vote? You can register online, in person, or by mail in Utah.
Am I already registered? Check your registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To be eligible in Utah, you must be a U.S. citizen, have resided in Utah for 30 days immediately before the next election, be at least 18 years old on or before the next election, and not be a convicted felon currently incarcerated for commission of a felony.
Your voter registration must be received by your county clerk before 5 p.m. on October 23. You may register to vote at an early voting location or at a polling location on Election Day, but you will need to bring two forms of identification with you.
How can I vote? Utah is a "universal vote-by-mail state," meaning that any registered voter will automatically be sent a ballot. You can still vote in person, but state officials have encouraged all who can to vote by mail.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? If you are a registered voter, you will be sent a mailed ballot. If you need to change where your ballot is mailed, you must submit an address change at least a week before Election Day. Officials suggest you submit any address changes at least a month in advance of the election for insurance. Ballots are mailed out 21 days before the election.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early voting begins 14 days before Election Day, and ends four days before.
Can I vote in person? Yes, but locations are limited and voters are encouraged to vote by mail.
How do I make my vote count? Your mailed ballot must be postmarked by November 2 and your ballot will be counted if received up to six days after Election Day. There are various ways to present valid ID in order to vote. You may present a valid, government-issued photo ID. Or two forms of identification that bear the name of the voter and provide evidence that the voter resides in the voting precinct, such as a birth certificate or Social Security card.
If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail but didn't provide ID when you registered, you must enclose a copy of a photo ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address when you return your ballot.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. Election officials notify voters of ballot rejection in one to two business days if rejected before Election Day; seven days if rejected on Election Day; and seven days if rejected between Election Day and the end of official canvas.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Counting may begin before Election Day. Exact timing is not specified. Results may not be reported until after the polls close on Election Day.
You can track your ballot here.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Check your county's website to become an election official.
Vermont
How do I register to vote? Vermont offers online, in person and mail-in registration.
Am I already registered? Check your voter registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Vermont, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Vermont, and 18 years of age on or before Election Day.
Vermonters must take an oath written in Vermont's constitution: "You solemnly swear (or affirm) that whenever you give your vote or suffrage, touching any matter that concerns the state of Vermont, you will do it so as in your conscience you shall judge will most conduce to the best good of the same, as established by the Constitution, without fear or favor of any person."
There's no deadline to register. You may register to vote up to and including the day of the election. If you register online the day before the election or on Election Day, your application may not be processed and your name may not appear on the checklist, and you may be asked to fill out another application at the polls. To be sure your name appears on the checklist, officials suggest registering no later than the Friday before Election Day.
How can I vote? You can vote in person or absentee in Vermont, and no excuse is needed.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Request a mailed ballot here. All registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Ballots will be mailed starting September 19. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day. Early in-person voting begins September 21 and ends November 2. You may vote early at your town clerk's office in person any time 45 days before the election.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Polls in Vermont are open on Election Day between 5 and 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., or vote early (see above).
How do I make my vote count? If you've voted in Vermont before, registered in person or provided ID at the time of registration, you do not need to provide a photo ID to vote in person or with your absentee ballot.
A voter who spoils a ballot may return the spoiled ballot by mail or in person to the town clerk and receive another ballot. A voter may receive up to three ballots.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You will not be preemptively notified if your ballot is rejected in Vermont, but you can keep track of its status here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? The day before the election, absentee ballots may be deposited in a vote tabulator. The machine is turned on and the ballots tabulated on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? For more information on becoming a Vermont election worker, go here.
Virginia
How do I register to vote? Virginia offers in person, online or mail registration. You can also fax your application.
Am I already registered? Check your current registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must have a valid Virginia DMV driver's license or state ID card, be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Virginia and of the precinct in which you want to vote,18 years old by the next general election, not have been convicted of a felony, unless you have had your civil rights restored, and not currently be declared incapacitated by a court.
The in-person and online registration deadline is 22 days before Election Day. Mail-in registration must be postmarked 22 days before Election Day.
How can I vote? Any registered voter may vote by mail or in person.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? To apply for a mailed ballot, go here. Any eligible voter is eligible to vote by mail in 2020.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Vote early at your local registrar's office beginning 45 days before Election Day until the Saturday before Election Day. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and, at the latest, received by noon three days after Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Find your polling place here.
How do I make my vote count? All voters must bring one of the following forms of ID to vote early or on Election Day: Voter confirmation documents, Virginia driver's license, Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, employer-issued photo ID, student ID issued by any community college or university in the U.S., other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID, tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID, Virginia Voter Photo ID card, or copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document containing the name and address of the voter.
If you don't have one of these documents, you may sign an affidavit at the polling place confirming your identity.
To receive a mail-in ballot, you must provide a valid Virginia photo ID card, Virginia driver's license, or Social Security number.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You will not be proactively notified if your ballot is rejected in Virginia, but you can track your ballot status here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Ballots may be inserted into ballot-counting machines prior to the closing of the polls, but no ballot count totals by the machines shall be initiated until the polls close. If absentee ballots are counted by hand, tallying may begin after 3 p.m. on Election Day. Vote counts may not be reported until after the polls close.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? For more information on becoming a Virginia poll worker, go here.
Washington
How do I register to vote? Print this form and mail it to the secretary of state, or register in person or online.
Am I already registered? Check your registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? To register in Washington you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day, a legal resident of Washington state, your county, and precinct for 30 days immediately preceding Election Day, not be disqualified from voting due to a court order and not be under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.
The deadline to register in-person is Election Day. If submitting your registration by mail or online, the deadline is 8 days before Election Day.
How can I vote? Washington is considered a "universal vote-by-mail state," meaning that any registered voter will automatically be sent a ballot. You can also still vote in-person.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? By registering to vote. If you're already registered, but need to change your address to receive your ballot, there is no deadline to do so, but officials recommend making that change at least seven days before Election Day.
Your absentee ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received no later than five days after November 3. The drop box deadline is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Absentee ballots are sent out 18 days before Election Day. Early in-person voting begins October 16.
Can I vote in person? Yes, but options are limited. Each county will open a voting center prior to each election. Each voting center is open during business hours during the voting period, which begins eighteen days before, and ends at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Locate your nearest voting center by logging into VoteWA.gov or contacting your county's elections department.
How do I make my vote count? Check the status of your ballot here. If there's a problem with your ballot, you'll be notified by your county elections department.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Yes. You'll be notified by mail of rejected ballots due to missing/mismatching signature statements. If you fail to sign the ballot declaration, or the signature on the ballot declaration does not match the signature in your voter registration record, your county elections department will contact you. If you're unable to sign the declaration, two witnesses can validate your ballot by signing in the designated spaces.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Officials begin tabulating votes in Washington at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Contact your county's election officials to learn more about applying to become a poll official.
West Virginia
How do I register to vote? Register to vote in West Virginia online, in-person or by mail. If registering in person, you may do so at your county clerk's office, the secretary of state's office, DMV, public assistance offices or agencies serving people with disabilities, marriage license offices or military recruiting agencies.
Am I already registered? Check your voter registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in West Virginia in the county in which you are registering, be at least 17 years old and turning 18 before the next general election, and not be under conviction, probation, or parole for a felony, treason, or election bribery, and not have been judged mentally incompetent in a court of competent jurisdiction.
If you're registering to vote for the first time in West Virginia or your county and haven't voted in a federal election in the state, you must show a valid ID with your application or the first time you vote.
If you mail your application, you may send a copy of a valid ID. West Virginia accepts a state driver's license or photo ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or any other official government document.
Register no later than 21 days before the election. If by mail, your registration must be postmarked no later than 21 days before the election.
How can I vote? You can vote in person or by absentee. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, all voters may apply to vote absentee in the 2020 general election by citing a "medical reason."
How do I get a mail-in ballot? A full list of West Virginia absentee requirements can be found here.
The absentee ballot application must be received in your county clerk's office by the sixth day ahead of Election Day. Applications may be submitted to your county clerk via fax, U.S. mail, email, or in-person by hand delivery.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Early in-person voting begins October 21 and ends on October 31. County Clerks begin mailing ballots on the 46th day before Election Day. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received no later than November 9. Ballots that are not postmarked will still be counted if they are received a day after Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes, you may vote in person early October 21 through October 31 at the county courthouse, annex or designated community voting location during normal business hours and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find your polling place here.
How do I make my vote count? Find instructions for filing out your absentee ballot here. For more information, visit the Secretary of State's website. Make sure your absentee ballot is postmarked by Election Day and received no later than November 9.
When voting in-person early or on Election Day, voters must show an approved form of voter identification. All forms of ID must be valid and not expired. To find a full list of West Virginia's voter ID requirements, go here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? You will not be notified if your ballot is rejected, but you can track the status of your absentee ballot here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? County clerks count the ballots, and counting begins on Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Check here for information.
Wisconsin
How do I register to vote? Register online, by mail, in person at your municipal clerk's office or on Election Day at your polling place. A copy of the application can be found here with more forms here.
Am I already registered? Check your registration status here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? If you have a valid Wisconsin driver's license or ID card, you must provide the number and expiration date. If the license or ID is canceled or expired, provide the number and last four digits of your Social Security number.
If you have none of these documents, you can indicate that. A photo ID is not required when registering to vote, but you must provide a proof-of-residence document, such as another official state government ID, an ID card issued by an employer with a photo, a real estate tax bill, a utility bill, a paycheck or any of the options listed in this document. You must live at your address for at least 28 days by Election Day to register. Voters who move to Wisconsin from another state less than 28 days before an election are only eligible to vote in presidential elections.
Online and mail applications can be submitted until 20 days before Election Day. This year, the deadline is October 14. You can register in person at a clerk's office until 5 p.m. or close of business on the Friday before the election. You can't register on Saturday, Sunday or Monday before an election, but you can register on Election Day at your polling site.
How can I vote? You may vote in person on Election Day or vote absentee by mail. All Wisconsin voters can vote absentee without an excuse.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? The Wisconsin Elections Commission mailed about 2.6 million voters an absentee ballot application on September 1 if they did not have one on file already. Overseas and military voters can find information at the links provided.
You can also request a mail ballot online or by sending an absentee ballot request form to your local municipal clerk. That form is available here. For most voters, your application must be received by a clerk no later than 5 p.m. on October 29. You'll need to provide a copy of your photo ID with your request if you have not applied for an absentee ballot before. Here's a list of acceptable photo IDs and information about getting a free state ID card.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Ballots will be sent to voters no later than 47 days before the election, which is September 17. This has been put on hold for now while the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers whether the Green Party qualified for the ballot. Ballots must be returned to the proper polling site before polls close at 8:00pm CT. In some cities, including Milwaukee, absentee ballots are counted at a central count facility, and absentee ballots must be returned to that location by 8:00pm rather than individual polling sites. Check with your local clerk if you need to know where to return your absentee ballot on Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. You may also vote early in person absentee at your local municipal clerk's office, both applying and filling out your ballot immediately and then returning to election workers. To find your city's hours, contact your municipal clerk.
How do I make my vote count? If you vote absentee, you'll need to fill out your ballot in the presence of a witness who is a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, unless you're a military/overseas voter, in which case you just need a witness who is at least 18 years old. A witness may be a spouse, friend, family member, neighbor, etc. It cannot be an on-duty USPS worker or candidate up for election.
You must refold your ballot and put it in the return envelope and seal it in front of your witness. A witness must just confirm that you filled out your own ballot, but you should fill out your ballot privately so the witness can't see who you voted for. Ensure all voter information is filled out and remember to sign the Certification of Voter section. Your witness must sign and provide their full address in the Certification of Witness section.
Your ballot must be returned to your polling place (or central count facility) by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can mail it, drop it off at your local clerk's office, at a polling site or central count facility or put it in an absentee ballot drop box if your city has any. The USPS recommends mailing your ballot no later than October 27 this year if you're sending it domestically. Track your ballot here.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? Clerks are not required to notify voters of issues, though this is left to the discretion of each clerk. A clerk can let you know if there's an issue with your ballot, and you can correct the issue until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Local clerks count the votes. They cannot start opening and counting ballots until Election Day.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Find out about becoming a poll worker here. To be a poll worker you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old (with some exceptions for high school students) and not be a candidate for any office at that polling site. You also have to be a qualified elector in the county where you are working.
Wyoming
How do I register to vote? Register in person at your county clerk's office. If you cannot or do not want to register in person, you may fill out an application and mail it, but it must be done so in the presence of a notary public. A mail form must also be submitted with copies of a photo ID.
Am I already registered? To confirm your voter registration status and details, contact your local election official here.
What is required to register and what's the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, a resident of Wyoming, not be currently adjudicated mentally incompetent, not have been convicted of a felony, or if convicted, you must have had your voting rights restored.
If you did not vote in the last general election, your name will be automatically taken off the voting rolls. If you're unsure about your registration status, contact your local election official here.
In-person registration must be complete no later than 14 days prior to Election Day. A mailed registration form must be postmarked 14 days before Election Day. However, you can continue to register by mail within that 14-day window if you mail your registration with an absentee ballot request.
How can I vote? In Wyoming you can vote in-person on Election Day, vote by mail or vote early in-person with an absentee ballot. No excuse needs to be given to vote absentee.
How do I get a mail-in ballot? Registered voters may request an absentee ballot from their county clerk at any time during an election year, but not on the day of the election. You do not have to give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
If you registered to vote by mail and are voting absentee in your first federal election, you must enclose a copy of your photo ID or document bearing your name and residence address in the envelope with your voted ballot.
Absentee ballots must be received in the county clerk's office by 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.
What's the earliest I can vote and what's the deadline? Absentee voting begins 40 days prior to the election (45 days for military or overseas voters) and ends the day before the election. Early in-person absentee voting ends November 1. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Can I vote in person? Yes, find your polling place here.
How do I make my vote count? If you've previously voted in Wyoming, registered in person, or provided ID at the time of registration, you don't need to show ID to vote in-person.
If you're a first-time voter who registered to vote absentee but didn't provide ID when you registered, you must bring a copy of your photo ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address when you vote.
Will I know if it's rejected and can I correct it? No. And there is no way to track your ballot status on your own, but you can do so by contacting your county clerk here.
Who counts my vote and when do they start? Officials begin tabulating ballots on Election Day in Wyoming.
How do I sign up to be a poll worker? Contact your county clerk and learn more about becoming a Wyoming poll worker here.