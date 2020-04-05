A grateful nation thanks Dr. Anthony Fauci

No one wants to be the face of a pandemic. But as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci had no choice. "No one is denying the fact that we are going through a very, very difficult time right now," he told the nation.

His visibility has made him vulnerable. There are those who disagree with his often-blunt realism about the disease, so much so the government has actually increased security around him.

But overall, Dr Fauci has way more fans than critics.

Even celebrities, like NBA superstar Steph Curry, see Dr. Fauci as the crisis' MVP. "Thank you again – you and your entire team – for protecting all of us," Curry told the doctor during an Instagram Live Q&A.

Plenty are grateful. You can join Fauci Fan Clubs. There's Fauci footwear, even fancy Fauci food – donuts, in this case!

You can buy a "Honk for Dr. Fauci" yard sign. Or take a take a nap on your "I 💗Dr. Fauci" throw pillow.

You can ponder whether to go outside while wearing your "WWFD" (What Would Fauci Do?) T-shirt.

Or stay inside, and light your Dr. Fauci prayer candle.

And remember Shepard Fairey's famous Obama image? Dr. Fauci inspired others to copy it, giving us a new way to look at "Hope."

One could argue this is no laughing matter, and that's a fair point. But we could all use a little levity to prepare for the weeks ahead. Thank goodness our entrepreneurial spirit has the sense of humor to carry us through.



