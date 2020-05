Henry Winkler speaks, at his door Henry Winkler was preparing to film the third season of the hit HBO series "Barry," when COVID-19 put production on hold. Correspondent Tracy Smith visits Winkler through his back door in L.A., where he is quarantining, to find out how the Emmy-winning actor – who became a household name playing The Fonz on "Happy Days" – has endured, providing a measure of comfort both to longtime fans and young readers of his children's books.