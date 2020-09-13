The political divide of COVID-19 Almost since news of the coronavirus pandemic first broke, partisanship became the lens through which many Americans viewed the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak – taking hand-washing, masks and social distancing seriously, or not. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with health officials about the public’s response to the coronavirus, and examines how the federal government's leadership during a health crisis has been marred by the fingerprints of politics and the dynamics of an election calendar.