Live

Watch CBSN Live

Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky
    • Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky

    • Veil Nebula

      A view of the Veil Nebula in the constellation Cygnus.

      The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, draped over nearly one million acres of wilderness areas and the Sawtooth National Forest, provides stargazers a rare opportunity to enjoy the night sky with a minimum of light pollution, which can otherwise veil the views of the heavens in many parts of the country. As such, this part of Idaho (as well as nearby Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, which has been designated an International Dark Sky Park) is a major draw for amateur astrophotographers. And thanks to improvements in technology, some of the imagery here, including many photographs taken by members of the Idaho Astro Facebook Group, can give NASA's Hubble telescope a run for the money. 

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Messier 81

      The spiral galaxy Messier 81, also known as Bode's Galaxy, a mere 12 million light-years away, in the constellation Ursa Major.

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Pelican Nebula

      The Pelican Nebula (IC 5070 and IC 5067) in the constellation Cygnus.

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Moon

      A view of the Moon, taken by Robert Van Vugt in Meridian, Idaho, in a single exposure using a Nikon S7000.

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Cocoon Nebula

      The Cocoon Nebula (IC 5146) in the constellation Cygnus.

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Comet Neowise

      Comet Neowise, photographed in July by Robert Van Vugt. 

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Eagle Nebula

      The Eagle Nebula (Messier 16) in the constellation Serpens. 

      Credit: Robert Van Vugt

    • Perseids

      A view of the Perseids meteor shower. 

      Credit: David Stephen

    • Elephant's Trunk Nebula

      Joe Llenos took this image of the Elephant's Trunk Nebula, found in the constellation Cepheus, from his backyard in Meridian, Idaho. 

      Credit: Joe Llenos

    • Star clusters

      Image by Jeremiah Sorrells (jsorrellsphoto.com). 

      Credit: Jeremiah Sorrells

    • Star Trails

      A compilation of 373 images, each a 30-second exposure, shows the rotation of the Earth, with the North Star marking the center of the celestial swirl. 

      Credit: Jeremiah Sorrells

    • Orion Nebula

      A High Dynamic Range (HDR) compilation of the hydrogen alpha emission from Messier 42, a.k.a. the Orion Nebula.

      Credit: Jeremiah Sorrells

    • City of Rocks

      Karl Beighley's view of City of Rocks National Reserve near the Idaho-Utah border. 

      Credit: Karl Beighley

    • Bridge

      Owsley Bridge in Hagerman, Idaho, by Kevin Acheson (mymindseyefotog.com).  

      Credit: Kevin Acheson

    • False Daylight

      A night view in Northern Idaho, southeast of Kellogg.

      Credit: Kevin Acheson

    • Milky Way

      A nighttime view taken at Salmon Falls Reservoir in Idaho.

      Credit: Kevin Acheson

    • Sunflowers

      A composite image by photographer Kim Starkey (kimstarkeyphotography.com).

      Credit: Kim Starkey

    • Touchdown

      The Milky Way.

      Credit: Kim Starkey

    • Lunar Shadow

      An image of the Moon by Jordan Ragsdale.

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Reflection Nebula

      NGC 6820 resides in the constellation Vulpecula near a star cluster. 

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Dumbbell Nebula

      Dumbbell Nebula (Messier 27) in the constellation Vulpecula. 

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Seagull Nebula

      The Seagull Nebula (IC 2177).

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Solar Flare

      A closeup of the sun by Jordan Ragsdale. 

      Credit: Jordan Ragsdale

    • Nebulae

      This false-color image, shot by Tim Damon through narrowband filters, depicts two nebulae: the ordinarily red Bubble Nebula (NGC7635), in the constellation Cassiopeia; and the Northern Lagoon Nebula (NGC7538), in the constellation Cepheus.

      Credit: Tim Damon

    • Moon

      A view of the Earth's closest celestial neighbor, by Ryan Hass. 

      Credit: Ryan Hass

    • Andromeda

      Retired Idaho photography professor Tim Frazier has always had a passion for astronomy. He captured the Andromeda galaxy (Messier 31), 2.5 million light-years from Earth.

      "We have very clear air, and relatively stable air," Frazier said of the Idaho skies. "And that makes the viewing just particularly wonderful, because the stars can be so sharp and clear."

      Credit: Tim Frazier

    • Tadpole Nebula

      Joshua Perkins captured the Tadpole Nebula (IC 410) from his backyard in Kuna, Idaho.

      Credit: Joshua Perkins

    • Lagoon Nebula

      The Lagoon Nebula, an interstellar cloud found in the constellation Sagittarius.

      Credit: Joshua Perkins

    • Pelican Nebula

      Another view of the Pelican Nebula.

      Credit: Joshua Perkins

    • Panorama

      A panoramic view of the Milky Way and, at left, Comet Neowise by Matt Dieterich. He was recently named a National Park Artist-in-Residence at Craters of the Moon National Monument, just one of the many places around the world where he offers photography workshops.

      Credit: Matt Dieterich

    • Milky Way

      Wayne Sheridan, a retired scientist and lifelong amateur photographer in St. Charles, Mo., took this image of the night sky in Stanley, Idaho. "I have traveled the U.S. looking for places to see the Milky Way, but this is the best experience I have had," he wrote. The bright spot on the right is Jupiter. 

      For more info: 
      Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve
      International Dark Sky Association
      Idaho Astro (Facebook)

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Wayne Sheridan