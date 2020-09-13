Astrophotography: Stunning images of Idaho's night sky

A view of the Veil Nebula in the constellation Cygnus.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, draped over nearly one million acres of wilderness areas and the Sawtooth National Forest, provides stargazers a rare opportunity to enjoy the night sky with a minimum of light pollution, which can otherwise veil the views of the heavens in many parts of the country. As such, this part of Idaho (as well as nearby Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, which has been designated an International Dark Sky Park) is a major draw for amateur astrophotographers. And thanks to improvements in technology, some of the imagery here, including many photographs taken by members of the Idaho Astro Facebook Group, can give NASA's Hubble telescope a run for the money.