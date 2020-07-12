Live

All roads lead to an empty Rome

In 2019, more than 5.5 million Americans visited Italy, spending nearly $3 billion. But one travel industry group predicts this year may be the worst for tourism in decades – and last week the European Union extended its ban on American travelers. Correspondent Seth Doane reports on how businesses in Rome – heavily dependent upon tourism – have suffered not just from the pandemic, but also from the economic fallout due to an absence of visitors from the United States.
