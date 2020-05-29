Cocktail recipes from New York City's Dante

In 2019 Dante, on Macdougal Street in New York City, was voted "Best Bar In The World." Dante offers "Sunday Morning" viewers several recipes for some of their most popular cocktails – perfect for your very own virtual cocktail hour while in quarantine. Skol!

Don't miss meeting the owners of Dante on Luke Burbank's report about virtual cocktail parties on "CBS Sunday Morning" May 31!



Dante's Negroni

Ingredients:

1 oz. Bombay Sapphire

¾ oz. Campari

¾ oz. Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth



Method: Stir and strain on 1 large ice cube.

Glass: Etched Rocks.

Garnish: Orange twist + plastic stirrer.

Negroni Bianco. Steve Freihon

Negroni Bianco

Ingredients:

1 oz. Brooklyn gin

½ oz. Alessio bianco vermouth

½ oz. Carpano dry vermouth

1 oz. Quinquina aperitif

3 dashes of lemon bitters

1 dash of verjus/chardonnay vinegar

Method: Stir on ice and strain.

Glass: Nick & Nora.

Garnish: Lemon twist (discard) + baby's breath flowers.



Garibaldi. Steven Freihon





Garibaldi

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Campari

Fresh 'fluffy' orange juice



Method: Add 2 ice cubes to glass. Add Campari and a little of the OJ. Stir well to combine. Add 1 more ice cube and fill remainder of glass with OJ.

Glass: Garibaldi.

Garnish: Orange wedge resting on rim + white plate.

Olivette. STEVE FREIHON





Olivette

Ingredients:

1 oz. Grey Goose

1 oz. Bombay Sapphire

1 oz. Noilly Prat dry vermouth

¼ oz. St Germain

2 dashes TBT olive bitters

Method: Pour directly from frozen bottle.

Glass: Nick & Nora (no sidecar).

Garnish: Spray of lime zest oils; drops of olive oil; 1 olive; metal plate.



