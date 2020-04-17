From 2007: Brian Dennehy on the best part of acting Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 81. In this interview originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” June 10, 2007, Dennehy talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his remarkable career, from playing Macbeth as a 13-year-old, to his roles in such popular films as “First Blood” and ”Cocoon,” to his acclaimed work as one of the stage’s leading interpreters of Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller.