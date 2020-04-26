Jim Gaffigan on consuming all news, all the time

Have you seen the news? I mean, ALL of the news? 'Cause I have! That's right, I've seen ALL the news.

Okay, all right, I haven't seen all the news. But over the past six weeks when I'm not preparing food for and cleaning up after my five vandals, I'm watching news. I'm watching news, reading news, like I'm cramming for an exam.

I'm almost embarrassed about what I considered "news" prior to this whole pandemic. Remember when Harry and Megan moving to L.A. was considered "breaking news"? I guess those were the good ol' days!

And I watch everything. All the shows, all the coronavirus town halls, the mayoral briefings, the governor briefings, even those presidential "briefings." Well, some of them. I'm not a masochist.

I've seen the same infectious disease experts on multiple channels. It's like I'm stalking them. Let's just say I've watched enough TV to know that Sanjay Gupta's schedule is ridiculous.

Dr. Anthony Fauci making the rounds. CBS News

I've even gotten to the point where I'm watching BBC News, the news of our cousins across the pond. I don't know what it is about BBC News, but I almost find it comforting. Maybe it's knowing this is happening to someone else, or maybe I just think the British accent is a little less panicky.

Or maybe I just like the opening of the news program, where it's just the world spinning and there's no sound, and then suddenly dun-dun. Like it's an episode of "Law & Order."

CBS News

But mostly what I've realized by watching BBC is that we're not in this alone; this is not America's pandemic, or this isn't Europe's pandemic. This is a pandemic affecting all of humanity.

And we are counting on you nerds to solve it.

Go, Science! Please? Thank you.



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: George Pozderec.



See also:



For more info:



Story produced by Sara Kugel. Editor: George Pozderec.