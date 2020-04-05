Teletherapy: Aiding patients while social distancing The coronavirus pandemic has meant that Mosaic, a Bronx, N.Y. non-profit mental health center, had no choice but to close its doors to in-person visits. To address the needs of its patients, Mosaic's staff of counselors and therapists took drastic measures, switching all mental health counseling to teletherapy – therapeutic sessions conducted over the phone. Susan Spencer reports on the altered dynamics of teletherapy, and how patients whose feelings of helplessness and anxiety are being compounded by a catastrophically anxious time are getting help.