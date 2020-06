Previously-unreleased Aretha Franklin track speaks to a new movement Among the new songs recently released to honor the Juneteenth holiday – commemorating the end of slavery in America – is a never-before-released solo recording of “Never Gonna Break My Faith” by the late Aretha Franklin. “Sunday Morning” producer Sara Kugel talks with legendary music exec Clive Davis about the importance of the song, and of Franklin’s thrilling rendition, to today’s social justice movement.