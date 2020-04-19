"Sunday Morning” Matinee: “A Chorus Line in Quarantine”

As Broadway show cast members, and their audiences, all self-isolate at home, leaving stages dark during the coronavirus pandemic, dancers have not let their passion go without an outlet.

The video "A Chorus Line in Quarantine" originated on a private Facebook group among the company of the 2006-2008 Broadway revival of the landmark musical, with each performer recorded separately as they live out the COVID-19 outbreak in isolation. Through the magic of editing, their movements blend together as they might have on stage, into "one singular sensation," in a performance by turns nostalgic, humorous and unifying.

Paul McGill, who played Mark in the 2006 revival of "A Chorus Line," dances on an empty street in New York's theatre district, in "A Chorus Line in Quarantine." CBS News

"A Chorus Line in Quarantine" was the brainchild of Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, who played Mike in the original Broadway revival cast. On March 31, about two weeks into quarantine, Schechter proposed that his fellow cast mates record the show's opening combo (the lead-in to the song "I Hope I Get It") in whatever lockdown circumstances they were living. Heather Parcells (who played Judy) volunteered to edit, and reached out to cast members not on Facebook.

The group effort would grow to include 44 cast members, from across the U.S., Australia and Japan, each exuding the joy of dance under the oppressive confines of a pandemic's quarantine.

Jessica Lee Goldyn, who played Val in the 2006 revival, in "A Chorus Line in Quarantine." CBS News

Click on the video at the top of the page to relive a little Broadway magic.

Cast (in order of appearance):

Jason Tam

Michael Berresse

Heather Parcells

Bryan Knowlton

Michelle Arevena

Denis Lambert

Jeffrey Schecter

Deidre Goodwin

Mara Davi

Lorin Latarro

Natalie Cortez

Chryssie Whitehead

E. Clayton Cornelius

Yuka Takara

Tyler Hanes

Alisan Porter

Tony Yazbeck

Jessica Lee Goldyn

Brad Anderson

Lyndy Franklin

Jessica Lea Patty

Liza B. Domingo

Todd Anderson

Courtney Laine Mazza

Eric Sciotto

Katherine Tokarz

Michael Gruber

Kevin Worley

Jenifer Foote

Aaron J. Albano

Dena DiGiacinto

Tommy Berkland

Deanna Aguinaga

Deone Zanotto

Kimberly Dawn Nuemann

Lisa Ho

Kim Shriver

J. Elaine Marcos

Paul McGill

Melissa Lone

Kurt Domoney

Mike Cannon

Mario Lopez

Charlotte d'Amboise

Terrance Mann