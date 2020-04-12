Nathan Lane on "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane, best known for playing funny and poignant in such comedies as "The Producers" and "The Birdcage," now stars in a noir TV murder mystery tinged with the supernatural: "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels." He talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about pushing himself into more dramatic roles on stage; about the loss of acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally to coronavirus; and about the wisdom he gleaned from George C. Scott, his co-star in his very first Broadway show back in 1982.