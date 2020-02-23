Calendar: Week of February 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday sees a memorial service in Los Angeles for Laker star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in last month's helicopter crash.
- A celebration of Life: Kobe & Gianna Bryant, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center, Los Angeles
- Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation
- Vanessa Bryant announces meaningful date for Kobe and Gigi's memorial (CBS News, 2/7/20)
- Gianna's jersey retired from private school (CBS News, 2/5/20)
- How to stream the memorial
Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday, a day for pancakes, as well as the last day for Mardi Gras parties before the start of Lent.
- What is Shrove Tuesday? (catholicstraightanswers.com)
- Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday)
Wednesday is World Pistachio Day, a celebration of the pistachio's reputed health benefits.
- World Pistachio Day (February 26)
- Recipe: Brussels Sprouts With Pistachios and Lime ("Sunday Morning")
- Chef Gerard Craft's pistachio ravioli with brown butter ("CBS This Morning")
- Chef Alex Stupak's Guacamole with Pistachios ("CBS This Morning")
- Chef Anita Lo's Pan Roasted Breast of Chicken with Pistachio and Honey ("The Early Show")
- Chef Tom Valenti's Pistachio-Fig Tart ("The Early Show")
On Thursday, Oscar-winning actress Joanne Woodward turns 90.
To watch a scene form Joanne Woodward's Oscar-winning performance from "The Three Faces of Eve," playing a woman with multiple-personality disorder, click on the video player below:
Friday kicks off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, with scouts selling cookies at booths, door-to-door, even online!
And Saturday, February 29, is Leap Year Day, the day added every four years to get the calendar back in sync.
- Milepost: Leap Year Day ("Sunday Morning, 2/28/16)
- Are you working for free on leap day? (CBS Moneywatch)