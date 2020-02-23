Calendar: Week of February 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday sees a memorial service in Los Angeles for Laker star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in last month's helicopter crash.



Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday, a day for pancakes, as well as the last day for Mardi Gras parties before the start of Lent.





Wednesday is World Pistachio Day, a celebration of the pistachio's reputed health benefits.

On Thursday, Oscar-winning actress Joanne Woodward turns 90.

To watch a scene form Joanne Woodward's Oscar-winning performance from "The Three Faces of Eve," playing a woman with multiple-personality disorder, click on the video player below:



Friday kicks off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, with scouts selling cookies at booths, door-to-door, even online!



And Saturday, February 29, is Leap Year Day, the day added every four years to get the calendar back in sync.