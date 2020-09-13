Designing the new Eisenhower Memorial Twenty years in the making, a new memorial has been erected, in Washington, D.C., to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led the Allies to victory in World War II and then led the United States through the early years of the Cold War. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Ike's granddaughter, Susan Eisenhower, and with the memorial's architect, Frank Gehry, about how best to honor the life and consequential legacy of the general and commander-in-chief, whose reputation has only grown with the passage of time.