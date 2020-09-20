Recipe: Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak

Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay demonstrates for "Sunday Morning" viewers his rendition of a classic ground-beef-and-gravy dish.

Salisbury Steak

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chuck

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano Reggiano

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic, crushed to a paste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 dozen cremini mushrooms, stemmed and quartered

1/2 white onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

2 tablespoons half-and-half

2 tablespoons fresh flat leaf parsley leaves

Instructions:

Mix together the ground beef, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Shape the ground beef with your hands into 4 oblong patties. Season the patties with salt and pepper.

Shaping the steak patties. CBS News

Heat a large cast iron pan over high heat. Add the oil and let heat until it begins to shimmer. Sauté until the patties are golden brown and crusty on both sides and cooked to medium to medium rare doneness, about 6 to 8 minutes total.

Cooking Salisbury Steak. CBS News

Remove the meat from the pan and transfer to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium and add the sliced mushrooms and onions to the pan and stir occasionally until soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Simmer for about 3 minutes until the broth is reduced to a sauce consistency. Stir in the half-and-half.

Preparing the gravy. CBS News

Add the patties and any juices from the plate back to the pan and warm for one minute. Spoon the sauce over the patties. Transfer the patties to a large plate and spoon the sauce over the steak. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak. CBS News

