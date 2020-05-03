Recipe: Martha Stewart's Kitchen Sink Cookies

Martha Stewart's Kitchen Sink Cookies

From "Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection" (Clarkson Potter).

Yield: Makes 8 cookies

Ingredients:

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup large unsweetened coconut flakes

1 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup dried cherries

1 cup pecans, toasted

Instructions:

Clarkson Potter

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium, beat butter and both sugars until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. With mixer on low, beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Beat in vanilla.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. With mixer on low, gradually add to butter mixture, beating until well combined. Add oats, coconut, apricots, chocolate, cherries, and pecans, and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined.

3. Scoop dough into 8 balls (3/4 cup each). Transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing about 3 inches apart. Use the palm of your hand to flatten into 4-inch rounds. Bake cookies, rotating sheets halfway through, until golden brown, about 16 minutes. Let cookies cool on sheet 2 minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely. (Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.)

Tip:

Feel free to customize the add-ins: If you don't like pecans, use walnuts; try cranberries instead of cherries. Just make sure there's enough space between the cookies, as they spread in the oven.

Martha Stewart with one of her Kitchen Sink Cookies. CBS News



For more info: