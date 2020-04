“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” The coronavirus pandemic has closed Broadway shows, including a new musical based on the Robin Williams comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which was still in previews when theatres in New York were shut down. But that didn’t stop star Rob McClure and the cast from performing (while social distancing!) the song “As Long As There Is Love,” presented here for homebound lovers of musical theater.