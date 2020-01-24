Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 24)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

Mermaids on ice! Fire & Ice Festival

BETHANY BEACH, DEL.: Fire & Ice Festival (January 24-26)

Experience large, interactive sculptures in Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Millville, as well as a tour of smaller, intricate sculptures in each town, in the 3rd annual Fire & Ice Festival. This year's theme is "Out of This World," featuring ice sculptures of rocket ships, aliens, shooting stars and more. The weekend will be full of family-friendly activities, including a live sculpture demonstration, beach bonfires, and of course a seasonal stop at your favorite shops, restaurants and businesses.

Andy Warhol's "Mao" at the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in Santa Ana, California. Orange County Museum of Art

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: Museums Annual Free-For-All Day (January 25)

More than 40 museums, presenting art, cultural heritage, natural history and science, will open their doors and invite visitors to attend free of charge. How many can you hit in a day?

And if you can't make this special day, SoCal Museums offers a calendar showing when museums offer free admissions throughout the year.

Tampa, Florida, is taken over by pirates this weekend. Gasparilla Pirate Parade and Festival

TAMPA, FLA.: Gasparilla Pirate Parade and Festival (January 25)

Arghhhh! The third largest parade in the United States, the Parade of Pirates, this year led by Grand Marshal Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and six-time WWE world champion, and closet pirate), is attended by 300,000 onlookers, many donning period-themed pirate garb. The parade will go on rain or shine, matey! The festivities continue into the evening at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest street festival, with live music, food and entertainment, and a "Piratechnic" fireworks show.

Check here for street closures

A scene from Raleigh's annual African American Cultural Celebration. African American Cultural Celebration

RALEIGH, N.C.: 19th Annual African American Cultural Celebration (January 25)

The statewide kickoff to Black History Month takes place at the African American Cultural Celebration, featuring musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors, and more. At the North Carolina Museum of History, 5 East Edenton Street, Raleigh (10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

Watch scenes from past events:

Fill 'er up! New York Wine Fest

NEW YORK, N.Y.: New York Wine Fest (January 25-26)

Wine Fest is your all-access pass to hundreds of new wines from around the world. With your souvenir tasting glass, enjoy wine samples from the entire session (1-4:30 p.m., or 6-9:30 p.m.) paired with live music, food and interactive games. Special admission prices for designated drivers. The Tunnel Building, 269 11th Avenue (at 28th Street), New York City.