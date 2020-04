How food banks are rising to meet an increasing need Charities are struggling to find new ways to help record numbers of Americans who are out of work during the pandemic, adding to the millions who already experience food insecurity. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with food pantries in New York, Maine and California, whose work in their communities is being strained – by increased demand, costlier supplies, and a reduced workforce – and yet has never been more valuable.