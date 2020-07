Honors for John Lewis This weekend Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, will be taken by a horse-drawn carriage one last time across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Ala., the same bridge where his peaceful protest for voting rights in 1965 was met with a violence that has become seared in our nation’s collective memory. Later, his body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.