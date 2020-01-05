CBS News January 5, 2020, 9:28 AM

Almanac: The inventor of Reddi-Wip

Whipped cream in an aerosol can. 

On January 5, 1914, dairy salesman-turned-innovator Aaron Lapin was born in St. Louis.

Lapin developed a way of putting whipped cream into an aerosol can – and so, in 1948, Reddi-Wip was born.

Aaron Lapin, the inventor of Reddi-Wip. CBS News

When it comes to instant dessert toppings, true believers say it's hard to top Reddi-Wip. Countless TV commercials over the years have touted its merits ...

And Reddi-Wip's place in our popular culture is celebrated in many an online video as well.

Aaron Lapin died in 1999 at the age of 85, but Reddi-Wip, of course, lives on, particularly TODAY, celebrated in dessert topping circles as National Whipped Cream Day!

     
