Almanac: The inventor of Reddi-Wip

On January 5, 1914, dairy salesman-turned-innovator Aaron Lapin was born in St. Louis.
Lapin developed a way of putting whipped cream into an aerosol can – and so, in 1948, Reddi-Wip was born.
When it comes to instant dessert toppings, true believers say it's hard to top Reddi-Wip. Countless TV commercials over the years have touted its merits ...
And Reddi-Wip's place in our popular culture is celebrated in many an online video as well.
Aaron Lapin died in 1999 at the age of 85, but Reddi-Wip, of course, lives on, particularly TODAY, celebrated in dessert topping circles as National Whipped Cream Day!
Story produced by Charis Satchell.