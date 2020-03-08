Calendar: Week of March 9

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday sees the opening of "The Nature of Color," an exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.



Tuesday brings the next round of presidential primaries, in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington State, as well as Democratic and Republican caucuses in North Dakota.



Wednesday's the day for the Ireland Funds National Gala in Washington, "a celebration of Irish America's commitment to peace and reconciliation" in Ireland.

Thursday a pair of noteworthy musical birthdays, with James Taylor turning 72, and Liza Minnelli turning 74.

Liza Minnelli performs "New York, New York":

Friday, as luck would NOT have it, is Friday the Thirteenth. Need we say more?



And Saturday is the sixth annual Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, billed as "an all-day communal updating of entries on subjects related to gender, art and feminism."