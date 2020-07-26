Federal officers on the streets of Portland In addition to tear gas, there has been more than a whiff of politics in the air as armed men in camouflage have filled the streets of Portland, Oregon, setting off a pandemic of confusion and outrage. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks into the Department of Homeland Security's Border Patrol agents (who usually go after drug smugglers along the southwest border), who have been confronting and detaining protesters. Current and former government officials discuss what some decry as a "rogue police force."