Votes for women: How the suffragists won One hundred years ago the 19th Amendment, which would protect women's right to vote, was just one vote short of ratification. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reports on how the landmark legislation finally earned passage, and talks with historians Elaine Weiss, Susan Ware and Martha S. Jones about how suffragists such as Carrie Chapman Catt won the long-pitched battle which, for black women, continued long after the amendment became embedded in our Constitution. Brennan also talks with singer Rosanne Cash who celebrated the suffragists’ legacy.